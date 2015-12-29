-
Dexter Jettster
Obi-Wan Kenobi counted on Dexter Jettster, an old friend, to identify a poison dart, and Jettster didn't fail him. The cook correctly recognized the small-tined projectile as a Kamino saberdart. Few have ever heard of the planet Kamino, but Dex not only informed Obi-Wan as to its location (12 parsecs south of the Rishi Maze), but also its inhabitants. Dex warned that the native Kaminoans -- cloners of some repute -- keep to themselves, but are welcoming to those with the credits to spare.
Male
Height: 1.88m
