Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)

Experience the heroic action and unforgettable adventures of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. See the first fateful steps in the journey of Anakin Skywalker. Stranded on the desert planet Tatooine after rescuing young Queen Amidala from the impending invasion of Naboo, Jedi apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn discover nine-year-old Anakin, who is unusually strong in the Force. Anakin wins a thrilling Podrace and with it his freedom as he leaves his home to be trained as a Jedi. The heroes return to Naboo where Anakin and the Queen face massive invasion forces while the two Jedi contend with a deadly foe named Darth Maul. Only then do they realize the invasion is merely the first step in a sinister scheme by the re-emergent forces of darkness known as the Sith.
AAT Battle Tank
The marriage of repulsorlift technology and heavy armor has resulted in formidable floating tanks known as AATs. These assault tanks form the frontline of Trade Federation armored infantry divisions, as well as Separatist forces during the Clone Wars. A crew of battle droids drives the battle tank and operates the array of laser and projectile weaponry carried by the vehicle.
Adi Gallia
Jedi Master Adi Gallia was a member of the Order's High Council during the Clone Wars. She and the other members of that ruling body would convene in a temple high above the Coruscant landscape, deciding important matters of the Jedi. Stern and focused, she would remark upon the more outrageous tactics carried out by Anakin Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi in the course of the war, but would rarely condemn their effective actions. Though not as brash as Anakin, Adi Gallia was known to be an aggressive warrior who had no problem bringing the fight to the enemy.
Anakin Skywalker
Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall.
Anakin Skywalker's Podracer
Built in secret by the young slave Anakin Skywalker, this shiny blue and silver Podracer was boasted to be the fastest ever to compete in the Boonta Eve Classic. It wasn't idle puffery by its creator -- when thrown into the cutthroat racing competition, this Podracer's performance gave Anakin the edge he needed to win the race and his freedom. Smaller and leaner than all the other competing Podracers, Anakin's vehicle follows the same basic design found throughout the sport: a small cockpit pulled by two high-powered engines. The engines are locked to each other via an energy binder, and durable control cables connect the engines to the cockpit.
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
Aurra Sing
A feared bounty hunter known for her chalk-white skin and built-in comlink antenna, Aurra Sing was an expert sniper and trained assassin who would work for anyone who paid her. After the death of Jango Fett, Aurra trained Boba Fett as a bounty hunter, teaching him the skills -- and the ruthlessness -- that he would need in pursuing his deadly profession.
Battle Droid
Rather than use flesh-and-blood warriors, the Separatists prefer mindlessly loyal soldiers that are easily controlled. The soulless ranks of their armies are dominated by tall, thin B1 battle droids built as mechanical imitations of their Geonosian designers. Battle droids can be controlled by centralized command centers such as the Trade Federation’s enormous Droid Control Ships, or programmed for independent action. They often suffer programming glitches that manifest as personality quirks. Battle droids are dim-witted and no match for clone troopers or Jedi, but they weren’t designed to be smart – they were designed to overwhelm Republic civilians through sheer numbers, something they do very effectively.
Ben Quadinaros
The pudgy, comic-faced Ben Quadinaros was a rookie Podracer who claimed he came from the mysterious Tund system. He competed in the Boonta Eve Podrace that saw the liberation of Anakin Skywalker from slavery. Ben was largely inexperienced, and was quite terrified of the Boonta race. At the start of the race, his engines wouldn't even ignite. It was not until most of his competitors were already heading towards their second lap that his four engines did light -- just as his power couplings shorted, sending the rockets flying about the arena.
Bib Fortuna
As the former majordomo to the late Jabba the Hutt, the scheming Bib Fortuna seized power after his master's demise and attempted to control the criminal underworld on Tatooine. For decades, those attempting to do business with Jabba the Hutt first needed to maneuver past the Twi'lek, an ever-present attendant who often hovered near Jabba's ear, offering advice and feeding his boss information. Fortuna followed the rules of protocol in the Hutt's court (such as they were), and spoke only in Huttese, though he understood other tongues.
Bith
Large headed aliens with a knack for science and music, the Bith were a peaceful, intelligent race. Hailing from Bith, they participated in Galactic politics and remained loyal to the Republic in the Clone Wars conflict. Perhaps the most famous Biths in the galaxy are Figrin Da’n and the Modal Nodes.