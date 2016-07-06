Vote for the Next 6-Inch Star Wars Black Series Figure!

Choose which character joins the Black Series in Hasbro's Star Wars Fan Figure Vote, launching today!

Is there one Star Wars character you're dying to have in your 6-inch Black Series collection...that has yet to be made as an action figure? Here's your chance to make things right.

Kicking off today is the Hasbro's Star Wars Fan Figure Vote, where you'll get to decide which Star Wars character is next to join the critically-acclaimed 6-inch Black Series line. It could be anyone -- Shara Bey from the Shattered Empire comics, General Leia from The Force Awakens, or even Kitster from The Phantom Menace (which would be awesome). Any character is eligible except for those from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. First-round voting in Hasbro's initiative will take place at Star Wars fan sites; after voting closes, the top picks from each site will be entrants in a final poll at StarWars.com, which will run from July 18 - 22. Finally, the winner will be announced at Hasbro's Star Wars product panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. But first, vote now at the links below:



