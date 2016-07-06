ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vote for the Next 6-Inch Star Wars Black Series Figure!

July 6, 2016
July 6, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Choose which character joins the Black Series in Hasbro's Star Wars Fan Figure Vote, launching today!

Is there one Star Wars character you're dying to have in your 6-inch Black Series collection...that has yet to be made as an action figure? Here's your chance to make things right.

Star Wars: The Black Series figures

Kicking off today is the Hasbro's Star Wars Fan Figure Vote, where you'll get to decide which Star Wars character is next to join the critically-acclaimed 6-inch Black Series line. It could be anyone -- Shara Bey from the Shattered Empire comics, General Leia from The Force Awakens, or even Kitster from The Phantom Menace (which would be awesome). Any character is eligible except for those from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. First-round voting in Hasbro's initiative will take place at Star Wars fan sites; after voting closes, the top picks from each site will be entrants in a final poll at StarWars.com, which will run from July 18 - 22. Finally, the winner will be announced at Hasbro's Star Wars product panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. But first, vote now at the links below:

Dork Side of the Force


From 4-LOM to Zuckuss


Galactic Hunter


Jedi Business


Jedi Defender


Jedi Insider


Jedi News


Jedi Temple Archives


RebelScum


Star Wars Collector


Star Wars News Net


Star Wars The Black Series


Star Wars The Black Series Facebook


The Star Wars Post


Star Wars Underworld


Yakface


Yoda's News


    • Last year, fans' combined strength brought a win for Revan from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and runner-up Sabine from Star Wars Rebels was also made into a figure (featuring alternate heads -- one with helmet and one without!). The sculpts for these figures are beautiful, the detail is intricate, and the articulation matches the series' high standards. And without you, they wouldn't exist! So remember -- if you want that amazing Grand Inquisitor figure you've been dreaming about, let your voice be heard!

    "Always in motion is the future," Yoda once said. But you can shape the future of the Black Series.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Hasbro star wars toys Star Wars: The Black Series Star Wars figures Hasbro Star Wars Fan Figure Vote

