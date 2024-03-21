ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Skywalker Saga Marathon Coming to Theaters on May the 4th

March 21, 2024
StarWars.com Team

See all nine films on the big screen!

This will be a Star Wars Day long remembered.

Lucasfilm announced today that in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans will have the chance to experience the entire Skywalker Saga in theaters this May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. This includes all nine episodic films in chronological order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In addition, an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series set during the High Republic era, will be part of The Phantom Menace screenings. Finally, those attending will receive a special limited edition poster. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 22, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

We would be honored if you would join us for this rare opportunity to see Star Wars as it was intended: on the big screen!

