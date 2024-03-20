The Acolyte Trailer Breaks Lucasfilm Records

The Force is strong with the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Thanks to Star Wars fans, the trailer launch for The Acolyte has been one to remember.

Released yesterday, the trailer for The Acolyte garnered 51.3 million views in its first 24 hours. This is a new digital-only record for any Lucasfilm Disney+ series, surpassing every trailer for The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka. We’re grateful for your support, and can’t wait for you to experience the series.

The trailer introduced several new characters, and gave fans their first look at the High Republic era — 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and previously explored only in publishing and animation — in live-action. In addition, the official key art for The Acolyte was revealed alongside the trailer, and it was announced that the series will debut June 4 on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

For more on The Acolyte, check out StarWars.com’s interview with series creator Leslye Headland, explore new Databank entries, and see the key art and teaser poster.