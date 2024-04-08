Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Gift Guide 

Your focus determines your reality. Will you pick your favorite Chosen One or collect them all?

This is so wizard!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, StarWars.com has curated 10 of our favorite new products coming to a galaxy near you. From apparel and accessories to collectibles, toys, and books, there’s something for every Episode I fan. Roll the chance cube…

Reveal: Anakin Podracer Sunglasses by DIFF Eyewear

Now THIS is podracing! Get ready to win the Boonta Eve Classic with sleek sunglasses inspired by Anakin Skywalker’s race-day look, or choose from three new frames inspired by Queen Amidala, Mace Windu, and Darth Maul. All four designs are available starting on May the 4th.

The Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Hilt and Collector’s Box Set by Disney Store and Disney Parks



Included in the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection, you’ll find this limited-edition box set of Darth Maul’s lightsaber hilts, live on DisneyStore.com and available in Disney Parks starting on May the 4th.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Pop! Collection by Funko



Recently revealed on StarWars.com, a new line of Funko bobbleheads bring some of your favorite characters to your collectibles shelf.

Reveal: Darth Maul Gunmetal Studs by Girls Crew



Starting April 30, wear Maul’s black-and-red visage and his double-bladed lightsaber and make your allegiance to the dark side known.





Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Retro Collection Multipack by Hasbro



Inspired by the original Kenner line that began in the 1970s, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, and Jar Jar Binks join the 3.75-inch-scale line paying homage to where it all began. Available exclusively at Target.

Our Universe Star Wars: Episode I Bomber Jacket by Her Universe



Wear your love for The Phantom Menace on your (literal) sleeve with a colorful bomber decked out with new illustrations of your favorite characters. Available starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.





Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator by The LEGO Group

Touch down on Tatooine with Maul’s iconic ship. This building set includes minifigures of the Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin Skywalker, and Watto. Available now for pre-order at LEGO.com and Walmart.com ahead of its May 1 release.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Exclusive 25th Anniversary Queen Amidala Cosplay Mini Backpack by Loungefly



You will not defer! Grab this mini backpack and you’ll be ready to take on the senate. Or find other accessories inspired by the light side and dark side with this new anniversary collection from Loungefly.





Reveal: Darth Maul Frame by Pair Eyewear



It turns out the rule of two also applies to glasses. Add a top frame inspired by the Sith Lord Darth Maul to your base frame for a fiercely interchangeable look. Available starting April 10.

Star Wars: The Living Force by Random House Worlds



The new novel, out tomorrow, takes place the year before the events of the film making the latest John Jackson Miller tale the perfect read before your next rewatch.