Watch the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Trailer

Plus, get the episodic release schedule and see the new teaser poster.

We now have our first look at the Bad Batch’s last mission.

The long-awaited trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 has arrived, offering a glimpse at what’s in store for our favorite elite clone squad. Watch it below!

In addition to the Batchers, now scattered following the events of Season 2, the trailer includes some new creatures and familiar faces, including Wanda Sykes’ Phee, and ends with the shocking appearance of fan favorite Sith-apprentice-turned-free-agent Asajj Ventress. “We love Asajj Ventress. She’s a character that we’ve been wanting to tell more stories about,” Brad Rau, supervising director and one of the executive producers of the series, tells StarWars.com. And he makes clear that her return will honor prior tales, including the book in which the character apparently perished. “We don't want to spoil anything, but want fans to know that any new storytelling with Ventress will align with the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple.”

Season 3, the final season of The Bad Batch, will kick off on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, February 21. You can check out the entire release schedule below, along with a striking new teaser poster showcasing Hunter’s battle-worn helmet.

We’ll see you on the battlefield.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Release Schedule

February 21: Episode 1 (“Confined”), 2 (“Paths Unknown”), 3 (“Shadows of Tantiss”)

February 28: Episode 4 ("A Different Approach")

March 6: Episode 5 (“The Return”)

March 13: Episode 6 (“Infiltration”), 7 (“Extraction”)

March 20: Episode 8 (“Bad Territory”)

March 27: Episode 9 (“The Harbinger”)

April 3: Episode 10 (“Identity Crisis”), 11 (“Point of No Return”)

April 10: Episode 12 (“Juggernaut”)

April 17: Episode 13 (“Into the Breach”)

April 24: Episode 14 (“Flash Strike”)

May 1: Episode 15 (“The Cavalry Has Arrived”)



