Dave Filoni to be Honored at 51st Saturn Awards

Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer will receive the George Pal Memorial Award next month.

Dave Filoni, whose storytelling skill has helped bring Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and other Star Wars series to life, will be honored for his career achievements in animation and beyond with the George Pal Memorial Award at this year’s Saturn Awards.

“Dave’s work has had a profound impact on the Star Wars franchise, breathing new life into beloved characters and expanding the universe in exciting and unexpected ways,” Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn Awards producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus say of Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer. “He is a true visionary in the world of animation and storytelling, and we are truly honored to bestow this very special award to him.”

Filoni began work at Lucasfilm in 2005 when he was selected by George Lucas to help build Lucasfilm’s animation studio and create the company’s first series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Since then, Filoni has gone on to work as the creator, writer, and executive producer on the critically acclaimed series Ahsoka, and executive producer, episodic director, and writer on the Emmy Award-winning series The Mandalorian, as well as producing other series including Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi.

Named after legendary filmmaker and animator George Pal (War of the Worlds, The Time Machine) the George Pal Memorial Award is presented on rare occasions to a filmmaker who embodies a sense of wonder, imagination, and mastery of the fantastic in cinematic storytelling. Previous recipients include Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.



The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films plans to award Filoni with the George Pal Memorial Award at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards on February 4, 2024.

