Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment - Exclusive Reveal

April 5, 2024
StarWars.com Team

New sculpts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks, Queen Amidala, and more usher in the 25th anniversary of the film that marked the beginning of Anakin Skywalker’s saga.

“Duel of the Fates” could be heard playing as the soundtrack at Funko Headquarters as designers worked to render a new line of Pop! collectibles for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The team rewatched the first of the Star Wars prequel trilogy films, paying special attention to the precise detail of Queen Amidala’s throne room gown, then recreated the look in the Pop! style. The deluxe version is just one of 12 new Funko Pop! creations available for pre-order at Target now. And StarWars’.com is excited to give you your first look at the line-up!

Funko Deluxe Pop! Queen Amidala on the Throne

Funko Deluxe Pop! Ride of Darth Maul on Bloodfin

Funko Pop! Anakin Skywalker with Helmet

Funko Pop! Battle Droid

Funko Pop! Jar Jar Binks with Booma Balls (Original)

Funko Pop! Obi-Wan Kenobi (Original)

Funko Pop! Padmé on Tatooine

Funko Pop! Watto

Funko Pop! Darth Maul (Retro)

Funko Pop! Queen Amidala (Retro)

Funko Pop! Jar Jar Binks with Booma Balls (Original and Retro)

Funko Pop! Obi-Wan Kenobi (Retro)

