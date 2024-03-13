Star Wars: Visions’ Ronin Duels a Mysterious Adversary — Exclusive Preview

In a first look inside the Marvel story by “The Duel” creative Takashi Okazaki, explore the character’s Sith origins.

The sizzle of clashing red lightsabers opens an unseen chapter for the Ronin. But who is the masked figure he’s dueling, a mysterious warrior in a straw hat?

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1, part of an occassional series of tales from comics creators that kicked off with Star Wars: Visions – Peach Momoko #1, the story of Ronin and his droid begins anew. The characters we first met in the Kamikaze Douga short “The Duel” in Volume I of Star Wars: Visions returns to the page in an original story from Okazaki, who wrote and created the art for the new comic as well as contributing character designs and concepts to the original short.

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 arrives in March 20, 2024 and is available for pre-order online and at your local comic shop.