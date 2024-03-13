ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

Star Wars: Visions’ Ronin Duels a Mysterious Adversary — Exclusive Preview

March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
StarWars.com Team

In a first look inside the Marvel story by “The Duel” creative Takashi Okazaki, explore the character’s Sith origins.

The sizzle of clashing red lightsabers opens an unseen chapter for the Ronin. But who is the masked figure he’s dueling, a mysterious warrior in a straw hat?

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1, part of an occassional series of tales from comics creators that kicked off with Star Wars: Visions – Peach Momoko #1, the story of Ronin and his droid begins anew. The characters we first met in the Kamikaze Douga short “The Duel” in Volume I of Star Wars: Visions returns to the page in an original story from Okazaki, who wrote and created the art for the new comic as well as contributing character designs and concepts to the original short.

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 arrives in March 20, 2024 and is available for pre-order online and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 preview 1

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 preview 2

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 preview 3

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 preview 1

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 preview 5

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 preview 6

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

The Duel Kamikaze Douga

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    The High Republic: Tempest Breaker Audiobook Original Coming December 3 - Exclusive

    March 7, 2024

    March 7, 2024

    Mar 7

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Jedi Council Debates Its Future in Star Wars: The Living Force - Exclusive Excerpt

    February 26, 2024

    February 26, 2024

    Feb 26

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    New Book The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire to Explore the Imperial Regime - Exclusive

    February 23, 2024

    February 23, 2024

    Feb 23

  • {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Wins 2 Annie Awards

    February 19, 2024

    February 19, 2024

    Feb 19

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Marvel to Launch Ahsoka Comic Adaptation - Exclusive Reveal

    February 2, 2024

    February 2, 2024

    Feb 2

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 Showcases the Prequel Hero in an Early Adventure – Exclusive Preview

    January 25, 2024

    January 25, 2024

    Jan 25

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Marvel’s Darth Maul – Black, White & Red Coming April 2024 - Exclusive

    January 24, 2024

    January 24, 2024

    Jan 24

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Grand Admiral and Darth Vader Join Forces in Marvel’s Thrawn: Alliances #1 - Exclusive Preview

    January 18, 2024

    January 18, 2024

    Jan 18

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved