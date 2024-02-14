ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Full Season Now Streaming

February 14, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Join Kai and friends for their first steps into a larger world.

For some up-and-coming Jedi, this is where the fun begins.

Six new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures arrive today on Disney+ and Disney Junior, completing the first full season of the Children’s & Family Emmy Award-winning animated series. Twenty-five episodes are now available in total, along with several shorts, for your own younglings to enjoy.

Set during the High Republic era — the prime of the Jedi Order — and starring younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and the blue-furred Nubs, Young Jedi Adventures is the first Star Wars series created for preschool-age audiences. The stories follow our young heroes as they learn the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills in their journey to become guardians of peace and justice. These latest installments expand the world of Young Jedi Adventures, as the gang travels to different planets and encounters Jedi from Star Wars: The High Republic books and comics.

For more on Young Jedi Adventures, check out StarWars.com’s previous coverage:

· Read an in-depth interview with the series’ creators

· Make a DIY craft inspired by the show

· Check out Young Jedi Adventures in our Best of 2023 roundup

