Return of the Jedi Masters Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann in Temptation of the Force — Cover Reveal

Author Tessa Gratton talks about the next adult novel in Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic, which takes us back to Naboo in the fight for peace in the galaxy.

Fans of the Jedi Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann have been patiently waiting since reading that final scene in The Eye of Darkness.

Today, we get our first hints at the continuation of their story in the sequel novel, Temptation of the Force by Tessa Gratton, arriving this summer. With the reveal of a bold new cover from artist Grant Griffin and a first look at the official synopsis of the penultimate adult novel in Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic, the book reunites us with Avar, Elzar, and other fan-favorites including Burryaga the Wookiee, Bell Zettifar, and Vernestra Rwoh as they hunt down Nihil leader Marchion Ro.

Griffin, who also illustrated the cover of The Eye of Darkness, specifically made this cover art brighter, while still differentiating it from other Jedi-centric covers like his work on The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic. “For Temptation of the Force, we see our protagonists sharing a quiet moment with a shroud of darkness lifting or perhaps closing in around them," Griffin tells tells StarWars.com. "There are plenty of covers with Jedi in action. It was a fun challenge to create a softer scene shared between two characters swept up in a galactic struggle.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for readers to get their hands on Temptation of the Force,” adds Gratton. “It’s my last book for Phase III, which means it’s my final chance to put my mark on the main storytelling.”

Readers first met Marchion’s ancestors Marda and Yana Ro in Path of Deceit, which Gratton co-authored with Justina Ireland, and will discover even more links to previous storytelling in the novel. “All my favorite parts of writing for The High Republic are in here,” Gratton says. “Discussions about the nature of the Force and the role of the Jedi in the galaxy, forbidden Jedi romance, banter and daring lightsaber duels, the generations-old Graf-San Tekka feud, messy Elzar, Evereni lore and hints about the history of the Ro family and the mysteries of the Nameless. Things that were seeded in Phase II get to blossom!”

And the longtime Star Wars fan will, of course, bring her own unique viewpoint to the story. “It was a delight and honor to take the characters my fellow authors have created and push them to new highs and new lows, and to realize I have a lot of opinions about Wookiees, actually!” she says. “If you want to know what ‘For Light and Life’ means to me, you’ll find it threaded throughout the politics and action, in the motivations of our heroes (and villains!), and in every declaration of love."

Read the official description for Temptation of the Force below!

The reunited Jedi prepare to strike back against the ruthless Nihil in this thrilling sequel to Star Wars: The High Republic: The Eye of Darkness.

For over a year, Jedi Masters Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann were kept apart by the Nihil’s Stormwall. After Avar makes a daring escape from inside the Occlusion Zone, the star-crossed Jedi are reunited. But while the physical distance between them has evaporated, their shared grief over their failure to protect the galaxy from the Nihil threat still remains. To rally the Jedi Order, and the Republic, Avar and Elzar cling to their belief in serving Light and Life. Working together they lead a daring mission into Nihil space to liberate the planet of Naboo, and show those trapped behind the Stormwall that the Jedi will never abandon them. Now back within close orbit of one another, the two Jedi Masters can no longer deny the bond that has always drawn them back together and made them stronger. After finally embracing their true desires and imbued with renewed purpose, Avar and Elzar devise a plan to turn the tide of the conflict with the Nihil once and for all. Accompanied by Jedi Knights Bell Zettifar, Burryaga, and Vernestra Rwoh, the Jedi begin their hunt for Marchion Ro. But to seek out the Nihil’s dangerous leader the Jedi will have to survive the Nameless terrors that they have thus far been powerless to stop.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Temptation of the Force arrives June 11, 2024 and is available for pre-order now.