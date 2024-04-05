ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

Season of the Force Is Here!

April 5, 2024
April 5, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The Force is calling! Are you ready to live your own Star Wars adventure at Disneyland Resort? 

Season of the Force, a celebration of the Star Wars saga, has begun at Disneyland Park! Running from today through June 2 at Disneyland Park, Season of the Force will see the iconic attraction Space Mountain transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, along with specially themed food and beverage, merchandise, and more. Plus, during the event, you can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.

On select nights starting April 5, guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be able to enjoy “Fire of the Rising Moons,” a nighttime experience that debuts a different view of the stunning Disneyland Park fireworks display, with musical accompaniment. Including selections from composer John Williams’ Star Wars film scores, “Fire of the Rising Moons” can be enjoyed from multiple areas in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including the Black Spire Spaceport, the TIE Echelon docking platform, and the speeder garage.

For more information, check out Season of the Force on Disneyland.com, StarWars.com’s reveal of the new and returning galactic food and beverage options, and last but not least, check out the gallery below for a sneak peek at exclusive merchandise debuting during the celebration.

Disclaimer: Entertainment, experiences, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Both valid Theme Park reservation and admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

  • Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection, available now at The Star Trader and Star Wars Trading Post

    of

  • Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection, available now at The Star Trader and Star Wars Trading Post

    of

  • Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Collection, coming soon to The Star Trader and Star Wars Trading Post

    of

  • Star Tours - The Adventures Continue Collection, available now at The Star Trader and Star Wars Trading Post

    of

  • Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Collection, coming soon to The Star Trader and Star Wars Trading Post

    of

  • Star Tours - The Adventures Continue Collection, available now at The Star Trader and Star Wars Trading Post

    of

  • Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Collection, coming soon to The Star Trader and Star Wars Trading Post

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Season of the Force

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Join Forces with Sabine Wren at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Reveal

    April 5, 2024

    April 5, 2024

    Apr 5

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Feast Your Eyes Upon the Galactic Treats Coming to Season of the Force at Disneyland Park - Exclusive

    April 3, 2024

    April 3, 2024

    Apr 3

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    On Star Tours, The Adventures Continue with An Urgent Mission from Ahsoka Tano - Exclusive

    March 5, 2024

    March 5, 2024

    Mar 5

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    “Disciple of the Sith”: Asajj Ventress’ Legacy Lightsaber Returns with a Limited Edition Box Set

    February 23, 2024

    February 23, 2024

    Feb 23

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved