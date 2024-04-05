Season of the Force Is Here!

The Force is calling! Are you ready to live your own Star Wars adventure at Disneyland Resort?

Season of the Force, a celebration of the Star Wars saga, has begun at Disneyland Park! Running from today through June 2 at Disneyland Park, Season of the Force will see the iconic attraction Space Mountain transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, along with specially themed food and beverage, merchandise, and more. Plus, during the event, you can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.

On select nights starting April 5, guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be able to enjoy “Fire of the Rising Moons,” a nighttime experience that debuts a different view of the stunning Disneyland Park fireworks display, with musical accompaniment. Including selections from composer John Williams’ Star Wars film scores, “Fire of the Rising Moons” can be enjoyed from multiple areas in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including the Black Spire Spaceport, the TIE Echelon docking platform, and the speeder garage.

For more information, check out Season of the Force on Disneyland.com, StarWars.com’s reveal of the new and returning galactic food and beverage options, and last but not least, check out the gallery below for a sneak peek at exclusive merchandise debuting during the celebration.

