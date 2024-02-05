ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dial of Destiny Win Grammy Awards

February 5, 2024
February 5, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The Lucasfilm projects took home awards in two major categories.

Two big Lucasfilm releases were recognized with wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the hit video game by Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, won Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, with composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab honored. Survivor is the critically-acclaimed followup to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, following Jedi Cal Kestis in his fight against the Empire.

Finally, the legendary John Williams won Best Instrumental Composition for “Helena’s Theme,” as heard in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Williams, who has scored every Indy film, returned to the series for Indy’s final adventure with Dial of Destiny, to the joy of fans around the world.

The soundtracks for both Survivor and Dial of Destiny are streaming and available now in various formats.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Indiana Jones Grammy Awards

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Lucasfilm Wins Several Categories at Saturn Awards

    February 5, 2024

    February 5, 2024

    Feb 5

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Carl Weathers Passes Away

    February 2, 2024

    February 2, 2024

    Feb 2

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Dave Filoni to be Honored at 51st Saturn Awards

    January 16, 2024

    January 16, 2024

    Jan 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebrates 100 Years of Disney with TikTok

    October 16, 2023

    October 16, 2023

    Oct 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved