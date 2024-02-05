Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dial of Destiny Win Grammy Awards

The Lucasfilm projects took home awards in two major categories.

Two big Lucasfilm releases were recognized with wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the hit video game by Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, won Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, with composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab honored. Survivor is the critically-acclaimed followup to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, following Jedi Cal Kestis in his fight against the Empire.

Finally, the legendary John Williams won Best Instrumental Composition for “Helena’s Theme,” as heard in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Williams, who has scored every Indy film, returned to the series for Indy’s final adventure with Dial of Destiny, to the joy of fans around the world.

The soundtracks for both Survivor and Dial of Destiny are streaming and available now in various formats.