Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Shadows of Tantiss”

The Emperor pays a visit, while Omega and Crosshair hatch a plan.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Shadows of Tantiss.”

When you’re in the Bad Batch, there comes a time to act.

Omega’s situation reaches a tipping point in “Shadows of Tantiss,” which takes Season 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch into another gear. With Nala Se no longer able to protect her, Omega makes her escape from Dr. Hemlock’s facility, Crosshair in tow — and that’s before the young clone’s secrets are revealed. By the time the credits roll, the galaxy has become an even more dangerous place for Omega. Here are five highlights from the episode.

1. The Emperor arrives.

When ‘ol Palpy shows up, you take notice. Voiced by the always-amazing Ian McDiarmid, the Emperor disembarks from his shuttle with his trademark, chilling confidence, which is always fun to watch. He has come to Tantiss to see the progress on Project Necromancer — first mentioned on The Mandalorian — and if he’s checking on it in person, it can’t be good.

2. Impromptu rescue.

Omega is ready to make her escape, and delivers on her promise not to leave Crosshair behind. It’s not the most well thought out plan (“You found a weak point?” Crosshair asks. “Not exactly,” Omega replies.), but it works in classic, skin-of-your-teeth Bad Batch style.

3. Batcher to the rescue.

Pinned down by stormtroopers, Batcher saves Omega with a well-timed tackle. Omega’s faith in her friends — and now, pets — pays off once again, proving Hemlock wrong in the process. Plus, it looks like Batcher is officially part of the family now, and a welcome addition at that.

4. Quick thinking.

The Bad Batch’s greatest strength as a team might be its members ability to improvise, and that’s illustrated here perfectly. Unable to secure the crashed ship they’d intended on, Omega and Crosshair instead steal the Imperial shuttle belonging to the very squad that was hunting them. It’s a clever wrinkle added to this cat-and-mouse sequence, and a satisfying way for our heroes to spike the proverbial football.

5. “We need her alive.”

Hemlock learns that Omega holds the key to completing his research, and the stakes of the series are immediately raised even higher. An ominous, thrilling note to end this three-episode season premiere, and set the stage for what’s to come.