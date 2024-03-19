ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Acolyte Characters Revealed — First Look

March 19, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The official Databank celebrates the first teaser trailer for the new Star Wars series with 9 new entries.

A mysterious new warrior is fighting her way into the Star Wars galaxy.

To celebrate our first look at the teaser trailer and key art for The Acolyte, the new Star Wars live-action series from showrunner Leslye Headland debuting June 4 on Disney+, the official Databank has new intel on the key characters we’ve just glimpsed.

There’s Mae, a masked marvel who isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with a Jedi.

Brand-new entries also includes details on the protectors of the peace, Jedi Master Sol and Jedi Master Indara, joining Master Kelnacca — who we first saw as he walked Headland onto the Star Wars Celebration Europe panel stage in London last year — and an updated entry for fan-favorite Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh.

Plus, read up on other newcomers, including Jedi Knight Yord, the Padawan Jecki, the smuggler Qimir, and the leader of a coven of Witches, Mother Aniseya.

Star Wars: The Acolyte arrives June 4, 2024, on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere!

