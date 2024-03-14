Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Infiltration”

A familiar face is back with a vengeance.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Infiltration.”

This week, we return to Pantora for a two-part arc that revisits some of the larger tensions playing out in the Imperial galaxy. Last season, Senator Riyo Chuchi’s passion for clone rights and Captain Rex’s daring security details inspired Echo to leave the Batch and join the cause. Now, Omega’s blood has made her a different kind of person-of-interest for the Empire, and a clone assassin captured alive will spring a trap that no one in the Batch or Rex’s squad can anticipate. Here are five highlights from “Infiltration.”

1. Tea interrupted.

It turns out that Clone X from Season 2 wasn’t the only one of these shadows. Riyo Chuchi and Avi Singh’s secret meeting over a hot cup of space tea ends with an explosion after a mysterious new Clone X trooper infiltrates the parlor. Luckily, Rex and his team are on security detail.

2. Return to Teth.

It’s a fond reminder of where the story of Star Wars: The Clone Wars began, with a feature film involving the rescue of Rotta the Hutt from Teth. This time the purple-hued planet is looking a little worse for wear. But the former monastery is the perfect hideout for Rex and the clone brothers working to save their own.



3. The target registry.

Riyo Chuchi isn’t the Empire’s only person of interest. Omega looks out from a holopuck showing the Clone X trooper’s list of targets. And Crosshair’s omission from the list of the Empire’s most-wanted is enough to ratchet up the tension in the room as some clones believe he could be a double agent.

4. CX-1’s evil laugh.

We won’t be forgetting this CX’s laugh anytime soon. Part unhinged chuckle and part evil villain glee, CX-1 knows the Empire is coming and the bickering will only shave precious moments off Rex and his team’s chances of escape — and survival. Yes, it’s kinda weird that CX-1 is laughing even though the Empire is also coming for him, but he has undergone some pretty intense brainwashing.

5. Shots fired.

After a brief call to homebase to confirm he has eyes on Omega, CX-2 makes his presence known. In a moment that mirrors that tea room tussle, a hearty dinner cooked up by the clone Fireball devolves into blaster fire as Wrecker, Omega, and Batcher rush for cover.