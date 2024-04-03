Feast Your Eyes Upon the Galactic Treats Coming to Season of the Force at Disneyland Park - Exclusive

X-wing cookies, Bantha Burgers, and more Force-filled treats are coming to Disneyland Park's celebration of the saga.

Always thinkin' with your stomach like Chewbacca? Then you'll love Season of the Force.

A celebration of Star Wars, Season of the Force is set for April 5 - June 2 at Disneyland Park in California, and will see Space Mountain transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, exclusive merchandise, and more surprises. Today, foodies of the galaxy are in luck — StarWars.com has your first look at the new and returning-favorite food and beverage offerings coming to Season of the Force, all taking inspiration of the stories and worlds of the saga. So set your scanners below for a mouth-watering preview of the Star Wars-themed goodies that await you.

