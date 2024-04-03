Feast Your Eyes Upon the Galactic Treats Coming to Season of the Force at Disneyland Park - Exclusive

X-wing cookies, Bantha Burgers, and more Force-filled treats are coming to Disneyland Park's celebration of the saga.
Always thinkin' with your stomach like Chewbacca? Then you'll love Season of the Force.
A celebration of Star Wars, Season of the Force is set for April 5 - June 2 at Disneyland Park in California, and will see Space Mountain transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, exclusive merchandise, and more surprises. Today, foodies of the galaxy are in luck — StarWars.com has your first look at the new and returning-favorite food and beverage offerings coming to Season of the Force, all taking inspiration of the stories and worlds of the saga. So set your scanners below for a mouth-watering preview of the Star Wars-themed goodies that await you.
Bantha Burger (New)
Coming to Galactic Grill, located in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, the Bantha Burger (inspired by Tatooine's furry creatures) is loaded with flavor, featuring an angus beef and vegetable patty, marinated pork belly, American cheese, Asian-inspired slaw, and sambal sweet mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Perfect for burger aficionados in any galaxy.
Watermelon Slush with Death Star Glow Cube (New)
Also available at Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, this refreshing beverage is deliciously Hoth-cold. Even with an ice cube in the form of the Empire's technological terror, the Watermelon Slush can be enjoyed by rebels and Imperials alike.
Wookiee Parfait
Let out a Wookiee roar for this delicious treat, featuring chocolate sponge cake and chocolate pudding; we especially love the caramel mousse on chocolate-coffee crust with chocolate pearls, inspired by Chewbacca's fur and bandolier. A lot of chocolate, but would a Wookiee have it any other way? Find it at Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.
Celto Slush (New)
For the galactic traveler on the go, the Celto Slush is a plant-based pandan-flavored horchata, topped with cold brew. Based on a plant first seen in the Star Wars Holiday Special (we love a deep cut!), this beverage will be available at Kat Saka's Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
Dewback Chili Noodles
For a taste of the Outer Rim, you'll want to try this dish with a kick. It consists of spiced fettuccine noodles and gingered ground pork with broccolini stems and shredded red cabbage, and is coming to Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
Star Wars Sugar Cookie
A tasty and beautifully-decorated treat, this cookie sports the Star Wars logo, an X-wing, and swirling starfield. Coming to the Grand Californian Great Hall Cart in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, punch it — to dessert!
Even more exclusive food and beverage options are coming to Season of the Force, including Fried Chicken Baos (Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo), a Macaron Box (Grand Californian Great Hall Cart), and the Toydaria Swirl (Milk Stand). Bring a Wookiee-sized appetite!