ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

Join Forces with Sabine Wren at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Reveal

April 5, 2024
April 5, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Meet the Mandalorian warrior from Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels inside the market at Batuu.

Sabine Wren, the colorful Mandalorian warrior and Padawan to Ahsoka Tano, is making her way to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort. And today, StarWars.com has your first look at her latest, limited-time appearance!

Sabine Wren at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

With her short-cropped purple hair, unique beskar armor including stunning red and purple helmet, and her lightsaber at her hip, the artist and Rebel has officially arrived on Batuu. Sharp-eyed visitors may spot her exploring the districts near Black Spire Outpost.

We’re ready.

Visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and experience Season of the Force April 5 - June 2!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Sabine Wren Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force Is Here!

    April 5, 2024

    April 5, 2024

    Apr 5

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Feast Your Eyes Upon the Galactic Treats Coming to Season of the Force at Disneyland Park - Exclusive

    April 3, 2024

    April 3, 2024

    Apr 3

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    On Star Tours, The Adventures Continue with An Urgent Mission from Ahsoka Tano - Exclusive

    March 5, 2024

    March 5, 2024

    Mar 5

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    “Disciple of the Sith”: Asajj Ventress’ Legacy Lightsaber Returns with a Limited Edition Box Set

    February 23, 2024

    February 23, 2024

    Feb 23

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Marvel to Launch Ahsoka Comic Adaptation - Exclusive Reveal

    February 2, 2024

    February 2, 2024

    Feb 2

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved