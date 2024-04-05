Join Forces with Sabine Wren at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Reveal

Meet the Mandalorian warrior from Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels inside the market at Batuu.

Sabine Wren, the colorful Mandalorian warrior and Padawan to Ahsoka Tano, is making her way to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort. And today, StarWars.com has your first look at her latest, limited-time appearance!

With her short-cropped purple hair, unique beskar armor including stunning red and purple helmet, and her lightsaber at her hip, the artist and Rebel has officially arrived on Batuu. Sharp-eyed visitors may spot her exploring the districts near Black Spire Outpost.

We’re ready.

Visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and experience Season of the Force April 5 - June 2!