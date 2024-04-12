Who's Who on the Jedi Council in The Phantom Menace and The Living Force

If you don’t know Eeth Koth or Saesee Tinn, this cheat sheet to the Jedi Council is here to help.

It’s been 25 years since we got our very first look at the Jedi Council in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The 12 Jedi Masters on the Council oversee the thousands of knights, Padawans, and younglings in the Jedi Order in their service to the Galactic Republic. A simple matter for Jedi who have spent lifetimes mastering the ways of the Force, right?



You’d be surprised.

In John Jackson Miller's new novel Star Wars: The Living Force, readers find out firsthand that red tape can be just as formidable as red-bladed lightsabers in the galaxy far, far away. Set just before the events of The Phantom Menace, the Jedi Masters on the Council handle Republic matters that are more bureaucratic than scholastic. Meetings, inventories, meetings, doling out knight and Padawan assignments, more meetings… the list of their responsibilities goes on and on.



The Jedi Council focuses their attention on the big picture of the cosmic Force rather than individual problems. So when Qui-Gon Jinn calls its members out for losing touch with the people of the galaxy, the Jedi Council considers his point and answers his challenge with a group mission to the planet Kwenn.

You’ve seen them all in The Phantom Menace; now get to know the Jedi Council a little better as we join their big adventure in The Living Force!

Yoda

Homeworld: Unknown

Species: Unknown

Lightsaber: Green

Grand Master Yoda has been training Jedi for hundreds of years. He took Kantam Sy and Dooku as his Padawans, and he’s guided countless younglings through their training in the Force since the days of the High Republic. While his role as Grand Master keeps him more involved in matters of galactic government than training in the waning years of the Republic, Yoda still takes the time to offer his wisdom when someone needs a sympathetic ear.

Mace Windu

Homeworld: Haruun Kal

Species: Human

Lightsaber: Purple

Mace Windu is a senior member of the Jedi Council alongside Yoda. No-nonsense with a stern demeanor, Windu is known for being a strict proponent of the Jedi Order’s traditions. He’s also considered one of the best lightsaber combatants in the Order, striking decisively and quickly when the need arises. Qui-Gon Jinn’s request of the Council to reconnect with the people of the galaxy strikes an unexpected chord with Windu.

Plo Koon

Homeworld: Dorin

Species: Kel Dor

Lightsaber: Blue

With his unmistakable physiology and ever-present antiox mask protecting his eyes and filtering out harmful oxygen, Plo Koon is one of the most recognizable members of the Council. A pattern unique to his clan is etched on his mask, a nod to his homeworld of Dorin. Plo Koon is wise, even-tempered, and protective of his colleagues and personnel. He’s also an expert pilot and occasionally drops by the Jedi Temple’s maintenance hangar to lend a hand.

Depa Billaba

Homeworld: Chalacta

Species: Human

Lightsaber: Blue

In her youth, Depa Billaba was Padawan to Mace Windu. Now part of the Jedi Council on Coruscant, Master Billaba is one of its few members who still participate in missions offworld. She takes an active role in investigating an increase in piracy in a sector of the galaxy despite the danger to herself. She wears two beads, Chalactan marks of illumination, on her brow.

Eeth Koth

Homeworld: Iridonia

Species: Iridonian Zabrak

Lightsaber: Green

Eeth Koth spends his days in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. He focuses his attention on inventorying Jedi artifacts and archive materials gathered from around the galaxy, particularly from recently decommissioned Jedi outposts. Koth is thorough and detail-minded, making him the ideal Jedi Master to oversee the growing number of outpost closures.

Yarael Poof

Homeworld: Quermia

Species: Quermian

Lightsaber: Blue

One of the longest-lived members of the Jedi Order, Yarael Poof has been part of the Council since the days of the High Republic. He worked with Chancellor Lina Soh during the events of the Great Disaster and later attended the dedication ceremony for Starlight Beacon. Master Yarael is particularly skilled in Jedi mind tricks, persuasion, and illusions. He’s also fond of jokes and pranks, and his jovial face atop his elongated neck is often seen smiling.

Adi Gallia

Homeworld: Coruscant

Species: Tholothian

Lightsaber: Blue

Jedi Master Adi Gallia is Master Yoda’s indispensable colleague. She’s renowned for her disciplined mind and singular focus, making her a master of diplomacy as well as a master of the Force. In these days of the Galactic Republic, Adi is usually seen in Senate meetings wielding a datapad instead of a lightsaber. But don’t underestimate her: Adi Gallia is a more than capable combatant who fights with grace and precision.

Oppo Rancisis

Homeworld: Thisspias

Species: Thisspiasian

Lightsaber: Green

Jedi Master Oppo Rancisis was once Padawan to fellow Council member Yaddle. Oppo originally led missions to restore the planet Kwenn as part of the Great Works of the High Republic's Chancellor Lina Soh. Despite his serpentine body and four arms tipped with long claws, Oppo is friendly and warm-natured.

Even Piell

Homeworld: Lannik

Species: Lannik

Lightsaber: Green

With a scarred face etched with a permanent scowl and a growling, heavily accented voice to match, Even Piell isn’t a solemn and subdued Jedi Master. But despite his gruff exterior and sardonic sense of humor, Piell has a soft spot for the people of the galaxy. He’s been known to purposely seek out trouble — because it’s the best place to find someone who needs help.

Yaddle

Homeworld: Unknown

Species: Unknown

Lightsaber: Green

Known for her patience and compassion, Master Yaddle is a spry 476 years old at the time of The Living Force (477 in The Phantom Menace). During the High Republic era, Yaddle taught the younglings and Padawans vital lessons in the Force. In the later years of the Republic, Yaddle turns her wealth of experience and knowledge to use in legal matters that involve Jedi Knights. She’s often found in the Jedi Archives poring through holobooks in search of legal precedents.

Saesee Tiin

Homeworld: Iktotch

Species: Iktotchi

Lightsaber: Green

One of the more aloof members of the Jedi Council, Saesee Tiin specializes in flying and fixing all manners of vehicles and starships. Despite his gruff nature and intimidating appearance, Master Tiin is experienced in diplomacy and dedicated to keeping the peace like all Jedi Masters. However, his preferred method of getting his hands dirty to help the people of the galaxy remains flying and fixing.

Ki-Adi-Mundi

Homeworld: Cerea

Species: Cerean

Lightsaber: Blue

Ki-Adi-Mundi is another instantly recognizable member of the Jedi Council thanks to the binary brains housed inside his large, domed head. He’s soft-spoken but also serious-minded and meticulous. Unlike some of his fellow Council members, Ki-Adi-Mundi has little tolerance for jokes or playing around. Renowned for his skill with a lightsaber, he occasionally drops by the youngling training area of the Jedi Temple to impart a dueling lesson.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace returns to theaters May 3 and Star Wars: The Living Force is available now.