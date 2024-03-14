Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Extraction”

Omega and Crosshair are free, but danger lurks.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Extraction.”



They’re not out of this yet.

Though they survived an assault by a deadly Clone X trooper, the Batch and Rex are trapped on Teth in “Extraction.” And as often happens with our defective-yet-elite heroes, the situation grows more complicated with the arrival of Commander Wolffe — an old friend now loyal to the Empire. “Extraction” delivers both great action and character moments, while setting up answers for the series’ biggest questions as it barrels toward its conclusion. Here are five highlights.

1. Wolffe meets CX-2.

Wolffe may serve the Empire, but he still has a clone’s instinct for what’s right. He’s dubious about what he finds upon landing on Teth — dead clones labeled “insurgents” — and becomes immediately suspicious of CX-2. Their interaction adds another layer of tension to the episode, and shows that there are clones that still stand for justice. (Also, it’s worth noting that Clone X troopers are great antagonists, from their ruthlessness, to their cool armor, to the sound design of their eerily distorted voices while helmeted. Is it weird to say I hope we see more of them?)

2. Improvising.

A tremor — something Crosshair developed following his time as an Imperial prisoner — is detrimental for a sniper, but he finds a workaround. In battle with CX-2, Crosshair abandons the perfect shot and instead fires an explosive near his target; it takes the enemy and the audience by surprise, buying our heroes some time. But this is only round one between these warriors.

3. “You chose the wrong side.”

When Crosshair and CX-2 meet again, it’s for keeps. The battle is gorgeous, staged in river rapids with a waterfall backdrop, but also brutal. Like many of Star Wars’ best clashes, it’s the underlying emotion that gives the sequence its power — Crosshair is really facing what he almost became.

4. Wolffe’s decision.

Confronted by Rex and the Bad Batch, Wolffe comes to see that even he has been twisted by the Empire. He ultimately lets them go, choosing to believe and honor his brothers over orders.

5. The mystery of Omega.

The episode ends with a heart-to-heart between Rex and Hunter. The clone captain states it plainly: if Omega is to survive, Hunter must find out why she’s so important to the Empire. The short scene is an essential one, making clear the Bad Batch’s purpose — and the risks they’ll have to take — as the series builds to an ending.