Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “The Return”

Family reunions can be weird. Especially in the galaxy far, far away.

In “The Return,” the Bad Batch are finally back together. But there’s a lot of baggage, particularly between Crosshair and Hunter, and it weighs on them heavily. They need to learn to trust each other again, both as soldiers and brothers, and it takes some work; in classic Bad Batch fashion, that comes to involve a mission — which sees the team head to Barton IV, where Crosshair previously killed an Imperial officer — and facing a giant creature. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here are five highlights from “The Return.”

1. Crosshair and Omega.

The developing friendship between this most unlikely of pairs has been one of the best parts of Season 3 thus far. With Crosshair feeling very much the outsider in a team of outsiders, it’s heartwarming to see Omega be the first to reach out to him.

2. Missing Tech.

The squad is reminded of their brother, and the pain of losing him, when faced with an issue Tech could’ve easily solved: unlocking an encrypted datapad. The silence that follows the mention of his name says it all.

3. A gift.

In a touching moment, Wrecker returns Crosshair’s original armor, having held onto it while the team was estranged from their brother. The gesture even takes Crosshair by surprise, and shows that Wrecker remains the biggest Batcher — both in size and heart.

4. “Why is there always a huge monster?!”

The Batch’s unlucky streak involving giant creatures continues, but it makes for a dynamic action sequence and opportunity for Hunter and Crosshair to work together.

5. Hunter and Crosshair clear the air.

The mission done, a solemn Crosshair finally confesses his guilt about siding with the Empire. Hunter, for his part, seems to have let go of his anger regarding the situation, acknowledging they’ve all made mistakes. “All we can do is keep trying to be better,” he says. It’s a short but beautiful moment between brothers, who’ve learned to forgive and appreciate each other.