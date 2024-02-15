Star Wars TikTok Turns 1 Today

One year of Anakin, Ahsoka, and so much Swagmin owning your FYP.

It all started with a simple “Hello there.” And you answered with a resounding “General Kenobi!”

Today marks one year since the launch of the official Star Wars TikTok. And hundreds of videos and nearly 7 million followers later, we’re marking the occasion with a new video, which you can watch below.

On TikTok, the extended Star Wars family celebrated May the 4th by reading the 10 words that first welcomed us into the galaxy. You shook hands with Swagmin in character at New York Comic Con. We all learned how to make pog soup and taught our older friends and relatives the meaning of rizz. We met the cast of Ahsoka, Andor, The Mandalorian, and so many other Star Wars stars at Star Wars Celebration Europe and beyond. And we celebrated being a part of the fan community with fancams and real reactions.

From all of us at Lucasfilm Online, thank you and may the Force be with you!