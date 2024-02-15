ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

Star Wars TikTok Turns 1 Today

February 15, 2024
February 15, 2024
StarWars.com Team

One year of Anakin, Ahsoka, and so much Swagmin owning your FYP. 

It all started with a simple “Hello there.” And you answered with a resounding “General Kenobi!”

Today marks one year since the launch of the official Star Wars TikTok. And hundreds of videos and nearly 7 million followers later, we’re marking the occasion with a new video, which you can watch below.

@starwars thank u fam 🎉 #AttackoftheClones, #RevengeoftheSith, #TheCloneWars & #RogueOne now streaming on @Disney+ ♬ original sound - Star Wars

On TikTok, the extended Star Wars family celebrated May the 4th by reading the 10 words that first welcomed us into the galaxy. You shook hands with Swagmin in character at New York Comic Con. We all learned how to make pog soup and taught our older friends and relatives the meaning of rizz. We met the cast of Ahsoka, Andor, The Mandalorian, and so many other Star Wars stars at Star Wars Celebration Europe and beyond. And we celebrated being a part of the fan community with fancams and real reactions.

From all of us at Lucasfilm Online, thank you and may the Force be with you!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

TikTok

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Matt Ferguson on His Stunning Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Poster

    February 12, 2024

    February 12, 2024

    Feb 12

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Celebrates 25 Years with Return to Theaters

    February 10, 2024

    February 10, 2024

    Feb 10

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dial of Destiny Win Grammy Awards

    February 5, 2024

    February 5, 2024

    Feb 5

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Lucasfilm Wins Several Categories at Saturn Awards

    February 5, 2024

    February 5, 2024

    Feb 5

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Carl Weathers Passes Away

    February 2, 2024

    February 2, 2024

    Feb 2

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Dave Filoni to be Honored at 51st Saturn Awards

    January 16, 2024

    January 16, 2024

    Jan 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved