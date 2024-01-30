Celebrate 25 Years of the LEGO Star Wars Collaboration with New Releases and More

“Creativity and imagination are at the heart of LEGO Star Wars and it has inspired generations of fans to explore the Star Wars galaxy through LEGO building, video games, and humorous storytelling,” Mike Ilacqua, head of product at the LEGO Group, tells StarWars.com. “It has been a dream collaboration with Lucasfilm and a testament to the endless potential of LEGO building. We are excited to kick off our 25th anniversary celebration with the introduction of the new Starship Collection — builds inspired by iconic vehicles that are perfect for display. We are also welcoming a special 25th anniversary edition of everyone’s beloved droid, R2-D2! As we celebrate our first 25 years, the Force will be strong all year long!”

“It’s been 25 years of true fun combining Lucasfilm’s expansive Star Wars galaxy with the ingenuity of the LEGO Group, offering fans exciting ways to recreate their favorite scenes, vehicles and characters from our stories,” says Paul Southern, senior vice president, Lucasfilm Franchise and Licensing, Disney Experiences. “With the enthusiasm of our fans to engage with the Star Wars galaxy and express creativity through building, we look forward to continuing the legacy of fun for decades to come.”

There’s even more LEGO Star Wars fun planned throughout the year. On March 1, the LEGO Group will kick off the LEGO Star Wars 25-Second Film Festival, inviting fans around the world to submit their own 25-second film that recreates their favorite Star Wars moments or forges a new one with LEGO Star Wars building sets and minifigures. A 1:1 LEGO brick build inspired by R2-D2 — made from an astonishing 27,797 LEGO elements — debuted at Nuremberg Toy Fair and will travel across Europe and the U.S. throughout 2024. And an updated edition of DK’s LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary with an exclusive new minifigure, available now for pre-order, will be released April 2024.

LEGO Star Wars launched in October 1999, with sets based on ships of the original trilogy, including the X-wing, TIE Advanced, and more. Over the years, LEGO Star Wars would expand and grow, with releases spanning the entire saga, along with successful LEGO Star Wars video games, books, series, specials, and movies.

The new LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets are available for pre-order now via LEGO.com/star-wars and otherwise available from March 1, 2024, via LEGO stores, LEGO.com and from select leading retailers around the world, with the LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand building set available only from LEGO channels and Target.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on this year-long LEGO Star Wars party, and check out our recent LEGO Star Wars coverage: