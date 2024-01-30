ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

Celebrate 25 Years of the LEGO Star Wars Collaboration with New Releases and More

January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Check out the upcoming building sets spanning the Star Wars saga.

The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm are celebrating 25 years of LEGO Star Wars building sets, storytelling, and more.

Announced today at the Spielwarenmesse, otherwise known as Nuremberg Toy Fair, in Germany, the LEGO Group revealed several new LEGO Star Wars anniversary products to mark the 25-year milestone. Coming March 1 and available now for pre-order, the sets include a new Starship Collection line featuring brand-new builds inspired by the Millennium Falcon and the Invisible Hand starships; not one but two building sets inspired by the Tantive IV ship; and a special 25th anniversary edition building set honoring R2-D2. Some releases will include collectible, never-before-seen minifigures or anniversary tiles, and packaging will feature a new LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary logo. You can see the collection in the gallery below.

  • LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand building set

    of

  • Boarding the Tantive IV building set

    of

  • Boarding the Tantive IV building set

    of

  • Boarding the Tantive IV building set

    of

  • Boarding the Tantive IV building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 building set

    of

  • LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 building set

    of

  • A 1:1 LEGO brick build inspired by R2-D2

    of

  • A 1:1 LEGO brick build inspired by R2-D2

    of

  • A 1:1 LEGO brick build inspired by R2-D2

    of

    • “Creativity and imagination are at the heart of LEGO Star Wars and it has inspired generations of fans to explore the Star Wars galaxy through LEGO building, video games, and humorous storytelling,” Mike Ilacqua, head of product at the LEGO Group, tells StarWars.com. “It has been a dream collaboration with Lucasfilm and a testament to the endless potential of LEGO building. We are excited to kick off our 25th anniversary celebration with the introduction of the new Starship Collection — builds inspired by iconic vehicles that are perfect for display. We are also welcoming a special 25th anniversary edition of everyone’s beloved droid, R2-D2! As we celebrate our first 25 years, the Force will be strong all year long!”

    “It’s been 25 years of true fun combining Lucasfilm’s expansive Star Wars galaxy with the ingenuity of the LEGO Group, offering fans exciting ways to recreate their favorite scenes, vehicles and characters from our stories,” says Paul Southern, senior vice president, Lucasfilm Franchise and Licensing, Disney Experiences. “With the enthusiasm of our fans to engage with the Star Wars galaxy and express creativity through building, we look forward to continuing the legacy of fun for decades to come.”

    There’s even more LEGO Star Wars fun planned throughout the year. On March 1, the LEGO Group will kick off the LEGO Star Wars 25-Second Film Festival, inviting fans around the world to submit their own 25-second film that recreates their favorite Star Wars moments or forges a new one with LEGO Star Wars building sets and minifigures. A 1:1 LEGO brick build inspired by R2-D2 — made from an astonishing 27,797 LEGO elements — debuted at Nuremberg Toy Fair and will travel across Europe and the U.S. throughout 2024. And an updated edition of DK’s LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary with an exclusive new minifigure, available now for pre-order, will be released April 2024.

    LEGO Star Wars launched in October 1999, with sets based on ships of the original trilogy, including the X-wing, TIE Advanced, and more. Over the years, LEGO Star Wars would expand and grow, with releases spanning the entire saga, along with successful LEGO Star Wars video games, books, series, specials, and movies.

    The new LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets are available for pre-order now via LEGO.com/star-wars and otherwise available from March 1, 2024, via LEGO stores, LEGO.com and from select leading retailers around the world, with the LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand building set available only from LEGO channels and Target.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on this year-long LEGO Star Wars party, and check out our recent LEGO Star Wars coverage:

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Building the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    LEGO Star Wars Celebrates the Holidays with 3 New Shorts

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Bricks and Broomsticks: New LEGO Star Wars Shorts Arrive for Halloween

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    First Look: The New LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 

    September 12, 2023

    September 12, 2023

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Inside the LEGO Group's New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Dioramas

    April 6, 2023

    April 6, 2023

    Apr 6

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Stay On Target with LEGO’s New Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing — Exclusive Reveal

    April 5, 2023

    April 5, 2023

    Apr 5

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    LEGO Star Wars BD-1: 4 Things We Love About the New Droid Set

    September 26, 2022

    September 26, 2022

    Sep 26

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved