Celebrate 25 Years of the LEGO Star Wars Collaboration with New Releases and More

Check out the upcoming building sets spanning the Star Wars saga.
The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm are celebrating 25 years of LEGO Star Wars building sets, storytelling, and more.
Announced today at the Spielwarenmesse, otherwise known as Nuremberg Toy Fair, in Germany, the LEGO Group revealed several new LEGO Star Wars anniversary products to mark the 25-year milestone. Coming March 1 and available now for pre-order, the sets include a new Starship Collection line featuring brand-new builds inspired by the Millennium Falcon and the Invisible Hand starships; not one but two building sets inspired by the Tantive IV ship; and a special 25th anniversary edition building set honoring R2-D2. Some releases will include collectible, never-before-seen minifigures or anniversary tiles, and packaging will feature a new LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary logo. You can see the collection in the gallery below.