Ships of the Galaxy: The Marauder

The Bad Batch’s ship is like an honorary member of the team.

In “Ships of the Galaxy,” StarWars.com celebrates all the different kinds of craft across the saga. Strap in, punch it, and join us for the ride.

The Marauder is a modified Omicron-class attack shuttle that serves as the home base and gunship of Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. The elite clones used this vessel for several covert missions during the Clone Wars, relying on it for stealth, speed, and maneuverability. Following the war, the Marauder continues to propel them throughout the galaxy as they evade the Empire. (It also looks pretty cool!)

Behind the Scenes

The Marauder first appeared in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode “The Bad Batch,” which debuted February 21, 2020, on Disney+. But the ship actually made its debut years earlier in an unfinished version of that episode shown at Star Wars Celebration.



The craft was originally going to be called Havoc Marauder, but the name was ultimately shortened. Additionally, designers considered adding custom art on the fuselage of the Marauder, similar to paintings seen on fighter jets through the years, though the idea was abandoned.

Specs and Features

The Omicron-class attack shuttle was employed by the Republic during the later stages of the Clone Wars, notable as being much larger than others available at the time. While the Marauder is indeed this type of ship, its many modifications have turned it into something different — namely, a makeshift home for the Bad Batch.

Manufactured by Cygnus Spaceworks, the Marauder measures 30.33 meters (or 99 feet, 6 inches) in length, 36.65 meters (120 feet, 3 inches) wide, and 12.41 meters (40 feet, 9 inches) in height. Its main armament is two heavy laser cannons, with one on each wing joint, and the vessel also features five wingtip-mounted light laser cannons and a rear double laser cannon. It reaches a maximum speed (in atmosphere) of 750 kph (or 466 mph). Similar to other shuttles of its kind, the Marauder can extend its wings for flight and collapse them for landing; it also has hyperspace capability and is fit with a powerful sublight engine, which provides improved maneuverability.

Following one mission that saw the Marauder severely damaged, the Bad Batch landed for repairs on Ordo's moon. Wrecker used the opportunity to convert the Marauder’s top gunport into a bedroom for Omega, feeling she deserved a space of her own.



Biggest Moments



As a highly-skilled and unconventional clone unit, the crew of the Bad Batch has traveled the galaxy for Cid, a smuggler on Ord Mantell, and taken on missions that Omega and the squad believe in. Considering how integral it is to their work, it's hard to imagine the team without the Marauder on its adventures.

Among its many essential missions, the Marauder ferried the original members (Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, and Wrecker) to rescue Echo, believed to be dead, on Skako Minor. At one point, the ship was stolen by Beni Barro, a miner on Ipsidon, though he eventually helped the Bad Batch reclaim the Marauder. Most recently, the vessel carried the Bad Batch to Eriadu, home of a heavily-guarded Imperial base, where they sought to place a tracker on Doctor Hemlock’s shuttle.

In the end, the Marauder is an essential part of Clone Force 99 — perhaps even as invaluable a member as the individuals in the squad themselves.