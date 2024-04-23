ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

First Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Merchandise Revealed

April 23, 2024
April 23, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Plan ahead to pick up special pre-sale pins, patches, shirts, and more featuring the logo and key art for next year’s event!

When tickets go on sale for Star Wars Celebration Japan next month, you’ll also have the chance to pick up your first official merchandise for the event!

Today, StarWars.com has your first look at pre-sale apparel and other items featuring the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 key art and logo. T-shirts, ballcaps, pins and more feature variations of the English and Japanese logo text, including a hybrid of the two languages, ranging from ¥1,560 - ¥4,700. There’s also a T-shirt, tote bag, hand fan, and other items showcasing the recently revealed official key art featuring Darth Vader priced at ¥1,560 - ¥6,200.

    • Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will go on sale Thursday, May 2, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, and Friday, May 3, at 8 a.m. JST. along with more than two dozen limited Star Wars Celebration 2025 exclusive items available for pre-order during registration.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com for more news on our favorite fan event in the galaxy!

    Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will be held April 18-20, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan.

