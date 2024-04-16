ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Hunt for Jedi Is on in Marvel’s Star Wars: Inquisitors - Exclusive Reveal

April 16, 2024
April 16, 2024
StarWars.com Team

See covers and get first details on a new story from Rodney Barnes.

“The Jedi cannot help who they are. Their compassion leaves a trail.”

The Grand Inquisitor’s words in Obi-Wan Kenobi form the cold heart of Marvel’s upcoming Star Wars: Inquisitors, which StarWars.com is excited to reveal. A new miniseries kicking off July 3 from writer Rodney Barnes and artist Ramon Rosanas, Inquisitors follows the Empire’s Jedi hunters as they narrow in on a new target: Tensu Run, a survivor of Order 66 looking to spread hope and rebuild the Jedi Order. He has won the attention of Darth Vader, who is determined to have Tensu killed at any cost. Check out Nick Bradshaw’s cover for issue #1, along with variants by Alex Maleev and the legendary Walt Simonson, in the gallery below.

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • “It’s such an honor to be writing the very first Inquisitors solo story!” Barnes tells StarWars.com. “I love this time period of Star Wars lore because it’s the one I grew up on — when Darth Vader and the Empire were imposing their will on the entire galaxy. Plus, I got to create an all-new legendary Jedi with Tensu Run! Truly the best of times!”

    Inquisitors, first introduced in Star Wars Rebels, have become a key component of Star Wars storytelling in the period between the prequel and original trilogies. Trained by Darth Vader, these Force wielders track and destroy Jedi across the galaxy in the name of the Empire, and have appeared in series, video games, and beyond.

    See you at your local comic shop when a new hunt begins in July!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Kicks Off Tonight

    April 16, 2024

    April 16, 2024

    Apr 16

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    New LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor Revealed

    April 15, 2024

    April 15, 2024

    Apr 15

  • New Fortnite | Star Wars Collab Coming May 3

    April 15, 2024

    April 15, 2024

    Apr 15

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Who's Who on the Jedi Council in The Phantom Menace and The Living Force

    April 12, 2024

    April 12, 2024

    Apr 12

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Juggernaut”

    April 11, 2024

    April 11, 2024

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Creature Would Make the Perfect Pet?

    April 11, 2024

    April 11, 2024

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars Outlaws: Creative Director Julian Gerighty Breaks Down the New Story Trailer

    April 9, 2024

    April 9, 2024

    Apr 9

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Gift Guide 

    April 8, 2024

    April 8, 2024

    Apr 8

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved