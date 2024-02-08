ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

Everyone Needs a Wookiee Hug on Valentine’s Day

February 8, 2024
February 8, 2024
Kelly Knox

Make a Star Wars valentine in the image of the galaxy's fuzziest walking carpets.

If you had to pick one Star Wars character to give you a hug, who would you choose? A supportive embrace from Han Solo? A group hug with Rey, Poe, and Finn? Grogu’s little hand around your finger? (Um, how about all of the above?) Listen, we all know who gives the best hugs in the galaxy: Chewbacca!

Chewie and Rose hug

Share those same warm feelings — without all the Wookiee fur — by making them a special Star Wars valentine! All you need is paper, scissors, glue, and a template. Whether you’re making a valentine for your best bud or for an entire class of younglings, this valentine is sure to make its recipient let out a happy roar.

Rrarrrggh (What You’ll Need)

  • Downloaded and printed Wookiee hug template

  • Scissors

  • Brown cardstock paper

  • Pencil

  • Small hole punch

  • Small heart hole punch (optional)

  • Black cardstock or construction paper

  • School glue

  • Kraft paper or paper grocery bag

  • Fine tip black marker

  • Heart stickers of various sizes

Aaahhhrrggghh! (Get Started!)

Step 1: Cut out the pieces of the Wookiee hug template. Save the remaining piece of paper for now and set aside.

Step 2: Next, trace the Wookiee shape on the brown cardstock paper. Cut it out with scissors.

Step 2: Next, trace the Wookiee shape on the brown cardstock paper. Cut it out with scissors.

Step 3: Punch two holes in the black paper for the Wookiee’s eyes, and punch one heart for the Wookiee’s nose.

Step 3: Punch two holes in the black paper for the Wookiee’s eyes, and punch one heart for the Wookiee’s nose.

Tip: If you don’t have a heart hole punch, cut a tiny heart from the black paper.

Step 4: Use the school glue to fix the eyes and nose in place.

Step 5: Next, cut a thin strip from the kraft paper or brown paper bag.

Step 6: Cut a thin strip from the remaining piece of paper from the template, about the same width as the brown paper strip. Cut it into five or six smaller rectangle pieces.

Wookiee valentine in progress

Step 7: Cut two tiny triangles from the template paper for the Wookiee’s teeth. You can discard the rest of the template paper.

Step 8: Glue the brown strip across the Wookiee’s body. Let dry, then trim the overhanging edges.

Step 9: Glue the small white rectangles along the brown strip to finish the bandolier.

Step 10: Use the fine tip black marker to draw the Wookiee’s smile. Glue the two tiny triangles below it for the teeth, and then let all glue dry.

Step 10: Use the fine tip black marker to draw the Wookiee’s smile. Glue the two tiny triangles below it for the teeth, and then let all glue dry.

Tip: You may want to lightly draw the mouth with a pencil first for best placement, then trace it with the marker.

Step 11: Next, glue the words from the template on the valentine, with “WOOKIEE HUGS” on the bottom half.

DIY Wookiee valentine in progress, with a Chewbacca-shaped card, glue, and stick-on hearts.

Step 12: Stick a heart sticker in the middle of the bandolier. Decorate the text and valentine with additional heart stickers as desired.

Finished DIY Wookiee Hugs valentine

Step 13: Fold the Wookiee’s arms in to meet in the middle to complete the valentine. 

Your Wookiee is ready to give all the hugs! For an extra special Valentine’s Day, pair your cards with some delicious homemade Wookiee cookies inspired by the Padawan Gungi.

Kelly Knox is the author of Star Wars Conversation Cards, Be More Obi-Wan, and a co-author of Star Wars Everyday. Her next books, Star Wars: Dad Jokes and Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive, are coming in Spring 2024. You can find her on Twitter at @kelly_knox

wookiee Chewbacca (Star Wars) Valentine's Day

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: What Star Wars Pair Are You Shipping This Valentine's Day?

    February 9, 2024

    February 9, 2024

    Feb 9

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2024

    February 1, 2024

    February 1, 2024

    Feb 1

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Scavenge the Junk Drawer for This Festive Datapad Décor

    December 14, 2023

    December 14, 2023

    Dec 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Decorate Your Doorstep with a Nubs-o’-lantern

    October 25, 2023

    October 25, 2023

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You'll Love This DIY Loth-cat Pumpkin Meow and Forever

    October 19, 2023

    October 19, 2023

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Tell Your Partner "I Know" with Carbonite Crunch

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    10 of the Most Romantic Destinations and Date Spots in Star Wars

    February 10, 2023

    February 10, 2023

    Feb 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved