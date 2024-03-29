ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Pun-ch It! The Making of Star Wars: Dad Jokes

March 29, 2024
Kelly Knox

StarWars.com’s Kelly Knox has the exclusive info from the author, who is also Kelly Knox.

Star Wars: Dad Jokes cover

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

It was spring 2020, when COVID lockdown kept the entire world inside. We all went a little stir crazy as uncertainty dominated the news cycles and social media. Determined to lighten the mood a little, I shared a silly Star Wars joke on Twitter one fateful Sunday morning:

Where does Palpatine hide his Sith armies? In his sleevies.

Did it instantly go viral? No. Did it get more than 50 likes? Also no. But I enjoyed the distraction, so I decided to share an original, terrible, Star Wars-themed dad joke every day, for as long as I could, with the goal of brightening someone’s day somewhere. The key to a good dad joke? It should be just like Luke Skywalker in stormtrooper armor: short and sweet.

Fast-forward to 2024, and now you can hold an entire collection of jokes and puns inspired by the galaxy far, far away in your hands! Star Wars: Dad Jokes from Chronicle Books, out on April 2, is packed with galactically groanworthy puns. Colorful Star Wars illustrations by Johnny Sampson are scattered throughout the book, each one so delightful that I promise you’re going to laugh at the sight of them. And that’s a real promise — they’re that funny.

Some jokes in the book, like the Palpatine one above, are inspired by dad classics given a Star Wars twist. When my daughter was in elementary school, I wrote a little note with a joke for her lunchbox every day, so I was already familiar with many of the old standbys. (“What do you call an alligator wearing a vest? An in-vest-a-gator.” An instant hit with third graders.)

    • The galaxy far, far away has such a distinct and recognizable personality of its own that even a pun can feel Star Wars. Droids, Jedi, Sith, and stormtroopers are all easy targets — for humor, not blasters! And you don’t need to have the Skywalker Saga memorized to be in on the joke. Anyone who knows who Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Chewbacca are should get a sensible chuckle from Star Wars: Dad Jokes.

    If you’re one of the lucky(?) few who have been following my Star Wars gags on Twitter (now X) since 2020, a couple of jokes in the book might sound familiar. I kept a spreadsheet of puns as the days went by to track what I’d already posted, so I had a handy list to begin with when I started writing the book. Thanks to the list I discovered that I most frequently targeted Admiral Ackbar. Sorry about that, Gial.

    The majority of Star Wars: Dad Jokes features never-before-told knee-slappers worthy of even the dark lord of dad jokes himself, Darth Vader.

    Whether you’re looking for a memorable Father’s Day gift or the perfect book for the most dedicated Star Wars fan you know, the Force is strong with Star Wars: Dad Jokes!

    Star Wars: Dad Jokes arrives April 2 and is available for pre-order now.

    Kelly Knox is the very serious author of Star Wars: Conversation Cards, Star Wars: Be More Obi-Wan, and a co-author of Star Wars Everyday. Star Wars: Dad Jokes is her latest book. You can find her on X at @kelly_knox

    Star Wars: Dad Jokes

