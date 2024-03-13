“Imperial March” Begins with a Galaxy of New Toys, Apparel, and More

Announcing the new product program themed to the famed villains of the Star Wars galaxy.

For fans of the bad guys, this will be a day long remembered.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that today kicks off “Imperial March” — a celebration of Star Wars villainy with reveals of action figures, toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more. Every week in March, fans can set coordinates for StarWars.com/ImperialMarch to see a galaxy of exciting new products.

In addition, StarWars.com will highlight select products from every drop — check out some of our favorites from today’s reveals below!

Imperial March Stormtroopers T-Shirt by Amazon Merch on Demand



An entire legion of my best troops await them! Celebrate the Empire’s loyal soldiers with this cool, Emperor-approved tee.

Star Wars: The Black Series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 3-Pack by Hasbro

Inspired by the modern classic game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this 3-pack features both new iterations and Black Series debuts of major characters: Cal Kestis (Inquisitor Vision), Second Sister Inquisitor, and Purge Trooper. Available for pre-order March 14 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively at Amazon. Available Spring 2024.

Micro Galaxy Squadron N-1 Starfighter by Jazwares

Now THIS is podracing. Get ready for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with the new Micro Galaxy Squadron N-1 Starfighter, featuring Anakin Skywalker and R2-D2.

Star Wars Classic Collection by Oxford Pennant



Show your allegiance to Imperial rule with these releases from Oxford Pennant, perfect for any gaming den, bedroom, or gallery wall.

Star Wars: The High Republic Downloadable Poster Set



For light and life, enjoy this free Star Wars: The High Republic poster set by the great Phil Noto; it features some of the acclaimed publishing initiative's greatest villains, including (from left to right): Driggit Parse, Niv Dendrow Apruk, General Viess, Ghirra Starros, Marchion Ro, Baron Boolan, and the Nameless creature.