Matt Ferguson on His Stunning Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Poster

February 12, 2024
February 12, 2024
Dan Brooks

The acclaimed artist discusses his history with Episode I and being called on to commemorate its latest milestone.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace poster by Matt Ferguson

Every saga has a beginning, including that of poster artist Matt Ferguson and his relationship with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. It started with the original theatrical release in 1999, which followed a huge buildup — it was the first Star Wars film since 1983’s Return of the Jedi — and level of anticipation seen by few movies. For 15-year-old Ferguson, living in Sheffield in the UK, the hype was real.

“I was actually doing work experience at the time in an office through school, and I remember just being so excited about the new Star Wars movie,” he tells StarWars.com. “I went out and bought this Darth Maul action figure on a lunch break and everybody else was just so excited for it. And then we got to go see it. And I can remember I just loved it.”

Fast forward 25 years later, and Ferguson — still based in Sheffield — has been tapped to create the official poster to mark the film’s quarter-centennial milestone. It follows his anniversary art made for The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and will be seen in theaters around the world as The Phantom Menace returns to cinemas starting May 3. The poster is a beautiful image, featuring Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a regal Queen Padmé Amidala, with Darth Maul’s piercing eyes looming over everything. Earth tones drive the painting, from the twin suns to Jedi robes, in a significant change from his earlier Star Wars work. For Ferguson, the idea of what the poster would be came surprisingly easily. “The key thing is to go on the memory of the film. These are anniversary posters, so it's kind of like, what's my personal memory of the film when it was coming out — almost like, before it came out.” And one specific element plays a big part in Ferguson’s memory. “The color comes into it a lot for me,” he says. “So there's reds and golds, and I remember a lot of the marketing at the time and a lot of the stuff in toy shops, because I always liked action figures and things, was that kind of color. So that was the thing that I keyed on for this one. I wanted that rich, warm color.”

As the character portraits descend, young Anakin Skywalker can be seen bottom-center as just a small silhouette beneath it all. “Tiny, little Anakin is thematic, because he seems so insignificant in that film, really, until Qui-Gon realizes that he's a special, Force-sensitive child.” This also works to tell a story across Ferguson’s other posters. “In my brain, if I'm going to do more, Anakin’s going to get bigger and bigger and bigger, and then by Return of Jedi, Darth Vader is the full thing. That's kind of my idea in the back of my head, is to have it be a path of Anakin in the saga.”

To underscore this theme, he included someone integral to Anakin’s journey as a bit of an Easter Egg. “There is Anakin's mum, she's in there,” he says. “She's sort of seeing him off. He's coming off and then she's in the background watching him go away. Obviously, he leaves her. It's quite sad, really.”

    • As far as process, Ferguson started by watching the film again. Notebook in hand, he made notes, sketches of the most iconic imagery (“Darth Maul, lightsabers…the podracing scene pops right out”), and then preliminary thumbnails. These helped him flesh out the concept for the poster, before moving on to digitally paint the image. All told, he worked from November 2023 through January 2024 on the painting — a thankfully long timeframe that helped in capturing more likenesses than he’s ever attempted on a Star Wars piece. Now, he’s excited to celebrate the film that moved him as a teenager, and hopes to continue his own Star Wars journey.

    “I'm just so happy that I get to do it,” he says. “I've done three now and I just want to do the whole saga. I think they're great to do, and to tie them together is a really good thing to be able to get to do. The fact that Lucasfilm and Disney are letting me do that is a real privilege.”

    Dan Brooks is a writer and the senior editor of StarWars.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks and Instagram @therealdanbrooks.

    Interviews Star Wars The Phantom Menace

