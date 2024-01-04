ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

January 4, 2024
StarWars.com Team

As the comic adaptation of Season 2 of the Disney+ series draws to a close, the Mandalorian and Boba Fett prepare to free Grogu.

This is some rescue!

In the next issue of Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2, an adaptation of “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” Din Djarin must gather other Mandalorian warriors and friends to take on Moff Gideon. That means calling on Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Koska Reeves, three allies who don’t necessarily see eye to eye.

The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Steven Cummings, with a cover by Felipe Massafera, arrives January 10 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 preview 1

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 preview 2

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 preview 3

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 preview 4

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 preview 5

