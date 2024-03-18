The Acolyte Poster, Premiere Date Revealed

See the ominous image ahead of tomorrow's trailer.

The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. But based on today’s new teaser image, trouble is brewing for the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy.

In a surprise release, Lucasfilm dropped a haunting poster for the upcoming Disney+ series; it features a lightsaber on the ground — blood spilled just above — and reveals the June 4 premiere date. Check it out below!

It was also announced that tomorrow will see the debut the official trailer for the series. So don your gilded Jedi robes and be sure to come back to StarWars.com.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….



The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers; Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Rob Bredow, and Eileen Shim are producing.

For more on The Acolyte, read the cast announcement and explore Star Wars: The High Republic in StarWars.com’s official hub.