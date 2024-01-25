ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 Showcases the Prequel Hero in an Early Adventure – Exclusive Preview

January 25, 2024
Meet Mace before he was a Jedi Master.

This party’s just getting started.

Mace Windu has proven to be one of Star Wars’ most popular Jedi. From hanging out with Yoda on the Jedi Council, to besting Jango Fett, to taking on Darth Sidious, few guardians of peace and justice have left as great an impact. (He even teamed up, buddy-cop style, with Jar Jar Binks in a memorable Star Wars: The Clone Wars whodunnit. Bombad.) Little is known about Mace’s younger years, however, and thanks to Marvel that will soon change.

The House of Ideas’ Star Wars: Mace Windu miniseries kicks off next month, dialing back the clock for a Mace story set before the Clone Wars — and before the purple-sabered Windu was even a Jedi Master. In StarWars.com’s first look at issue #1, Mace arrives at the ocean moon of Devshi, hot on the trail of some escaped droid convicts…

Mace Windu #1, written by Marv Bernardin and pencilled by Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Mateus Manhanni, arrives February 7 and is available for pre-order on ComiXology and at your local comic shop

Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 preview 1

Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 preview 2

Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 preview 3

Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 preview 4

Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 preview 5

Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 preview 6

Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 preview 7

