ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Which Episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Should You Watch Right Now? 

February 16, 2024
February 16, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Spend some time revisiting a favorite episode (or two) before the premiere of the final season!

Midnight on February 21st can’t get here soon enough. We’ve been hyped about the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch since…well, pretty much since the moment Omega got to Mount Tantiss in the Season 2 finale. It won’t be long until we finally see what happens next. But how to spend these last days of anticipation? Take the latest StarWars.com quiz and find out which episode of The Bad Batch you should watch (or, let’s be honest, rewatch) right now!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Animation

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Dee Bradley Baker Looks Ahead to the Final Season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    February 16, 2024

    February 16, 2024

    Feb 16

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Executive Producer Athena Portillo Talks Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    February 15, 2024

    February 15, 2024

    Feb 15

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Ships of the Galaxy: The Marauder

    February 14, 2024

    February 14, 2024

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    What Has Happened So Far on Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

    February 13, 2024

    February 13, 2024

    Feb 13

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Watch the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Trailer

    January 22, 2024

    January 22, 2024

    Jan 22

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Character Are You?

    October 3, 2023

    October 3, 2023

    Oct 3

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Who Said the Quote from The Mandalorian?

    July 7, 2023

    July 7, 2023

    Jul 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved