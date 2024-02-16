Quiz: Which Episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Should You Watch Right Now? 

Spend some time revisiting a favorite episode (or two) before the premiere of the final season!

Midnight on February 21st can’t get here soon enough. We’ve been hyped about the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch since…well, pretty much since the moment Omega got to Mount Tantiss in the Season 2 finale. It won’t be long until we finally see what happens next. But how to spend these last days of anticipation? Take the latest StarWars.com quiz and find out which episode of The Bad Batch you should watch (or, let’s be honest, rewatch) right now!