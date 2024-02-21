ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Coming March 14

February 21, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The original favorites strike back.

Grab your gear and your controller, soldiers. It’s time to return to the battlefront.

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games revealed Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, which will see the beloved Star Wars Battlefront (2004) and Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) introduced to a new generation. Coming March 14 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $35.01, Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection features restored online play for up to 64 players, expansions to Hero Assault mode, and all previously released bonus content for both titles. Steam users will also enjoy Steam Deck support. 

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection includes a galaxy of content inspired by the original and prequel trilogies, from famous battles across Episodes I-VI, to playable heroes and villains like Asajj Ventress, Darth Vader, and more, to unique modes and challenges. See below for a full breakdown of what to look forward, including previously console-exclusive extras now included on all platforms:

Star Wars Battlefront (Classic)

  • Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)

  • Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

  • Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Key Features

A space battle in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest

  • Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.

  • Star Wars Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from Star Wars Episodes I-VI

  • Star Wars Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers

An AT-AT on Hoth in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

Massive Locations with Up to 64-player Online Support

  • Fight on the Ground: Wookiee warriors, jet troopers, droidekas, and more in massive multiplayer action

  • Drive Iconic Vehicles: Speeder bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles

  • Pilot Legendary Starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights

Darth Maul and Obi-Wan on Naboo in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

Expanded Hero Assault

For the first time ever, Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo

  • Fight with Heroes: Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and many others!

  • Battle with Villains: Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and many others!

Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II, originally developed by LucasArts, are action/shooter games that incorporate elements of strategy, and stand among the most beloved Star Wars games of all time.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection

