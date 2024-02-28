Plus, get your first look at character concept art for the next installment of the Star Wars: The High Republic manga series.

The secrets of the Jedi Temple on Banchii are about to be exposed.

This summer, Daniel José Older and Shima Shinya will join forces for the third installment of the Star Wars: The High Republic manga series by VIZ, The Edge of Balance, Vol. 3. With art by Mizuki Sakakibara, the illustrated story is part of Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic, reuniting fans with Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi who remains in defiance on Banchii, one year after the fall of Starlight Beacon.





Today, StarWars.com is pleased to reveal the cover art, featuring Jedi Master Arkoff the Wookiee proudly standing guard with green lightsaber ignited. "I envisioned the covers of Edge of Balance to represent the four seasons," Sakakibara tells StarWars.com. "Volume 1 (Lily) was autumn, Volume 2 (Keerin) was summer, so this time it will be Arkoff in the winter. The Jedi are facing a tough time, but after winter comes spring."

The co-writers are equally excited for Arkoff's cover debut. “I’m so excited for people to see this stunning cover, which perfectly captures the thrill and power of the story we've been working so hard on,” Older says.

"Mizuki's art amazes me as always and I'm thrilled for everyone to see this gorgeous cover!" adds Shinya. "It's a perfect match for the story — you'll know what I mean after you read it.”

There are also new character concepts for Lily, and the younglings Nima Allets and Viv’Nia Nia’Viv.













Read the full description for yourself below:

The destruction of Starlight Beacon also destroys the peace once protected by the great Jedi of the High Republic Era. In the year since Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi defied the Council’s order to return to Coruscant, the Nihil continued to storm through the galaxy, advancing in from the Outer Rim and expanding their territory. Despite the encroaching Stormwall, Lily stands her ground and reestablishes Banchii’s Jedi Temple. Banchii is not to be abandoned and its long-held secrets begin to unfurl as Jedi Master Arkoff returns to connect the pieces to a mystery long buried.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance, Vol. 3 arrives August 13, and is available for pre-order now.