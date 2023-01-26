ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

January 26, 2023
January 26, 2023
Celebrate your Clan of Two with a galaxy of Star Wars gifts.

This Valentine’s Day, let the most important people in your life know how much they mean to you. StarWars.com’s annual Valentine's Day Gift Guide has the latest galactic gifts for the holiday, perfect for friends, family, partners, pets, and Star Wars fans of all ages.

Author Beth Revis invites you to the wedding of Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa in this novel exploring the events following the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The final film in the original Star Wars trilogy turns 40 this year.

Personalize a carryall for your favorite Princess Leia fan.

This wise Jedi Master knows the importance of furry family members, delivering a simple message in a chew toy. Or choose from toys inspired by the Mandalorian Din Djarin, Grogu, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, or Darth Vader.

Present your soulmate (or the other half of your dyad) with a Rey Valentine’s Day bobblehead complete with a heart-shaped gift and a message: “You’re my Rey of hope!”

Float into the holiday with a pram full of joy and a pop-up card featuring Grogu and the Mandalorian-inspired message “Love is the Way,” plus a bouquet fit for the other half of your Clan of Two.

Add this youngling to your plush collection for an added dose of Valentine’s Day cuteness.

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver, this keepsake is fashioned after the necklace young Anakin Skywalker hand-carved with traditional Tatooine sand symbols for Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Rock your romance in comfy style with matching spirit jerseys quoting the famous exchange between Han Solo and Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Coming soon to shopDisney and available at Disney Parks now!

Declare your allegiance to the dark side and your love with a black diamond inspired by Darth Vader’s gleaming armor, balanced with the light side in white gold.

In the same shade as C-3PO’s golden hue, these playing cards bring your favorite Star Wars heroes and villains to a standard deck, including D-O as the Joker.

