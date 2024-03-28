Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from "The Harbinger"

A fan favorite returns as mysteries deepen.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “The Harbinger.”

Ventress faithful rejoice!

After delivering on their end of the bargain, the Bad Batch wait for Fennec Shand to bring them intel on M-count research, and why it has made Omega a target of the Empire. Except Shand doesn’t show; in her place comes someone unknown to the squad, but instantly recognizable to fans as Asajj Ventress, the former Sith assassin turned free agent, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars icon. Viewers were delighted to see her in the trailer for this season, and she impresses in "The Harbinger" as both a warrior and a guide for Omega. Here are five highlights.



1. In and out of the shadows.

As Omega and Batcher investigate a Pabu cavern, they discover a ship before something rattles the family pet. Emerging from the darkness is Asajj Ventress (complete with new haircut!). The Bad Batch keep their guard up, but for fans of the character, it’s a memorable entrance and welcome return.

2. High marks.

Asajj agrees to test Omega’s Force potential, sending her off to secure a white blossom from a distant tree before the sun sets. It’s a difficult task, but for Omega and Batcher, not an impossible one.

3. “I wasn’t planning on killing you… But you’re making it very tempting.”

While Omega is off on her mission to find the white blossom, the squad finally realizes who their mystery guest really is and react accordingly. It’s three against one, and was never really a fair fight. For the Bad Batch.

4. Big fish.

For her final lesson, Ventress takes Omega out on the Pabu waters in an effort to connect with wildlife. Following a failed attempt and some discussion, Asajj reaches out herself… inadvertently drawing the attention of a huge sea creature called a vrathean. Though the danger is real, Ventress proves once again to be a formidable warrior and Force-wielder.

5. “I’ve got a few lives left.”

Ventress takes her leave, having determined Omega does not have a high M-count — at least, that’s what she tells the young clone. Asked if she’s worried about becoming a target of the Empire herself, Asajj delivers a one-liner that’s essentially a wink to fans. The mystery of Ventress’ return remains, but it’s good to have her back.