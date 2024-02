You love them. We know.

There are famous Star Wars ships, like the Millennium Falcon, and then there are those other famous Star Wars ships: the character pairings we long to see make it work in a galaxy far, far away. As Valentine’s Day drops out of hyperspace, our hearts are set on the relationships we’re cheering on even if it’s just in our own headcanon. Answer these questions and we’ll tell you what Star Wars couple you’ll be shipping this year.