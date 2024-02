Join Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi battling it out in the cross-console platform fighting game.

Get ready to shout “You were the Chosen One!” A Master and his apprentice are slashing their way into Brawlhalla.

Starting March 20, 2024, the Brawlhalla Star Wars Event will bring fan-favorite characters Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi to the 2-D free-to-play fighting game. And keep your eyes peeled for other new additions coming to the game later this year.

Who will emerge victorious?