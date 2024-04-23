Star Wars Wins 3 Webby Awards!

Congratulations to the official Star Wars Recipes and the rest of the winners recognized this week.

This is truly where the fun begins!

We're proud to announce that Star Wars has been honored with three Webby Awards, including a win for the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Event coverage in Europe last year.

Each year, the Webbys — known as the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times — feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People’s Voice.

Official Star Wars Recipes won the Webby Award and brought home the Webby People's Voice Award for the Social - Food & Drink category.



Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Europe 2023 brought home the Webby People's Voice Award in the Video - Events & Live Streams category.



Star Wars was also named as an honoree in the Social - Television & Film category and the Star Wars: Ahsoka — Snap Lens was named as an honoree in the Social - Best Use of Filters/Lenses category.

With 13,000 entries from over 70 countries, and over 2.2 million votes cast by over 550,000 people in this year’s Webby Awards, this is a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one! Thank you again to Star Wars fans across digital for the views, likes, and love this year. We couldn't do it without you!