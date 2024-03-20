ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

First Look at the Haunting Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1

March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Maul seeks out a new enemy in Marvel’s upcoming tale.

“You have been well trained, my young apprentice. They will be no match for you.” So said Palpatine to Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. But he wasn’t talking about the Final Occultation.

Earlier this year, StarWars.com officially revealed Marvel’s upcoming Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red, a four-issue miniseries starring the titular Sith Lord. The latest in the House of Ideas’ series of stark, atmospheric, and often violent tales, Darth Maul – Black, White & Red will feature new creative teams with each installment, putting their own spin on one of Star Wars’ most iconic villains.

Issue #1, written by Benjamin Percy and pencilled by Stefano Raffaele, sees Darth Maul dispatched by his master to investigate a prison ship that has gone offline; Maul finds the dark-side-wielding Final Occultation waiting, and it will be a challenge unlike any he’s faced. See below for a sneak peek at Raffaele’s interior art with gorgeous colors by Raúl Angulo, featuring glimpses of Maul meeting with Palpatine, as well as a first look at the nightmarish Final Occultation. Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1 arrives April 24 in stores and on digital.

Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1 preview page

Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1 preview page

Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1 preview page

Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1 preview page

Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1 preview page

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Darth Maul (Star Wars)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    Star Wars: Visions’ Ronin Duels a Mysterious Adversary — Exclusive Preview

    March 13, 2024

    March 13, 2024

    Mar 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    The High Republic: Tempest Breaker Audiobook Original Coming December 3 - Exclusive

    March 7, 2024

    March 7, 2024

    Mar 7

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Jedi Council Debates Its Future in Star Wars: The Living Force - Exclusive Excerpt

    February 26, 2024

    February 26, 2024

    Feb 26

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    New Book The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire to Explore the Imperial Regime - Exclusive

    February 23, 2024

    February 23, 2024

    Feb 23

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Marvel to Launch Ahsoka Comic Adaptation - Exclusive Reveal

    February 2, 2024

    February 2, 2024

    Feb 2

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Marvel’s Mace Windu #1 Showcases the Prequel Hero in an Early Adventure – Exclusive Preview

    January 25, 2024

    January 25, 2024

    Jan 25

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Marvel’s Darth Maul – Black, White & Red Coming April 2024 - Exclusive

    January 24, 2024

    January 24, 2024

    Jan 24

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Grand Admiral and Darth Vader Join Forces in Marvel’s Thrawn: Alliances #1 - Exclusive Preview

    January 18, 2024

    January 18, 2024

    Jan 18

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved