First Look at the Haunting Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1

Maul seeks out a new enemy in Marvel’s upcoming tale.

“You have been well trained, my young apprentice. They will be no match for you.” So said Palpatine to Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. But he wasn’t talking about the Final Occultation.



Earlier this year, StarWars.com officially revealed Marvel’s upcoming Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red, a four-issue miniseries starring the titular Sith Lord. The latest in the House of Ideas’ series of stark, atmospheric, and often violent tales, Darth Maul – Black, White & Red will feature new creative teams with each installment, putting their own spin on one of Star Wars’ most iconic villains.

Issue #1, written by Benjamin Percy and pencilled by Stefano Raffaele, sees Darth Maul dispatched by his master to investigate a prison ship that has gone offline; Maul finds the dark-side-wielding Final Occultation waiting, and it will be a challenge unlike any he’s faced. See below for a sneak peek at Raffaele’s interior art with gorgeous colors by Raúl Angulo, featuring glimpses of Maul meeting with Palpatine, as well as a first look at the nightmarish Final Occultation. Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1 arrives April 24 in stores and on digital.