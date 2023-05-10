Get a full rundown of everything from a galaxy far, far away that you can stream on Disney+.

Looking for a guide to everything Star Wars on Disney+? Found one, you have!

Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, and its selection of Star Wars movies, series, shorts, and specials continues to expand. From the Skywalker saga to live-action originals like The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett, the forthcoming Ahsoka series, and eclectic animated stories like Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the LEGO Star Wars offerings, you'll find your favorite tales from a galaxy far, far away exclusively on Disney+.



Check out the full Star Wars lineup below!

Live-Action Series



Documentaries

Specials



Animated Mini-Series



Animated Shorts



If you're new to Star Wars or would like viewing guides for Star Wars on Disney+, check out StarWars.com's curated lists:

