Get a full rundown of everything from a galaxy far, far away that you can stream on Disney+.
Looking for a guide to everything Star Wars on Disney+? Found one, you have!
Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, and its selection of Star Wars movies, series, shorts, and specials continues to expand. From the Skywalker saga to live-action originals like The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett, the forthcoming Ahsoka series, and eclectic animated stories like Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the LEGO Star Wars offerings, you'll find your favorite tales from a galaxy far, far away exclusively on Disney+.
Check out the full Star Wars lineup below!
Live-Action Series
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentaries
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
- Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
- Star Wars Rebels
- Star Wars Resistance
Specials
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Clash of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Duel of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Escape from the Jedi Temple
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Race for the Holocrons
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Raid on Coruscant
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
- LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — Adventure Awaits
Animated Mini-Series
Animated Shorts
- Star Wars: Visions
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Shorts
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Shorts
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars Shorts
Star Wars: Blips
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny
- Star Wars Rebels Shorts
- Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies
- Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
- Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
- The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- Ewoks
- Droids
- Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series — Volume 1 & 2
If you're new to Star Wars or would like viewing guides for Star Wars on Disney+, check out StarWars.com's curated lists: