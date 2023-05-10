ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Everything Star Wars on Disney+

May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Get a full rundown of everything from a galaxy far, far away that you can stream on Disney+.

Looking for a guide to everything Star Wars on Disney+? Found one, you have!

Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, and its selection of Star Wars movies, series, shorts, and specials continues to expand. From the Skywalker saga to live-action originals like The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett, the forthcoming Ahsoka series, and eclectic animated stories like Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the LEGO Star Wars offerings, you'll find your favorite tales from a galaxy far, far away exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the full Star Wars lineup below!

Live-Action Series

Movies

Documentaries

Animated Series

Specials

Animated Mini-Series

Animated Shorts

Vintage Collection

Additive Content

If you're new to Star Wars or would like viewing guides for Star Wars on Disney+, check out StarWars.com's curated lists:

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
Disney+ Disney Gallery

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returns with New Episodes

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Creators on the Growing World of The High Republic

    November 8, 2023

    November 8, 2023

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Character Are You?

    October 3, 2023

    October 3, 2023

    Oct 3

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes Coming Soon

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Meet the Young Jedi: Stars Jamaal Avery Jr. and Juliet Donenfeld on Making Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    How Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Tells Tales for Younglings of All Ages

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved