Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Clones?

January 26, 2024
StarWars.com Team

From Alpha to Omega, test your knowledge of Kamino’s famous clone army.

Some might say Jango Fett’s clones are all alike, but we know better. Numbered by the Kaminoans who created them and expendable in the eyes of Chancellor-turned-Emperor Sheev Palpatine, the clone troopers each have their own personalities, unique armor, and even tattoos and haircuts that show off their individual style. But they do still all share the same cloned genetics. Can you tell the difference? Take the latest StarWars.com quiz to know for sure.

