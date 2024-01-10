ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

January 11, 2024
January 11, 2024
StarWars.com Team

See a new sketch from Dave Filoni teasing the follow up to the hit Disney+ series.

The story continues…

Following the news that Ahsoka Season 2 is in development (mentioned in the announcement of the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film) for Disney+, Lucasfilm revealed today a new sketch from series creator Dave Filoni.

A sketch from Dave Filoni teasing the follow up to Ahsoka season 1.

The image depicts Ahsoka Tano and her apprentice, Sabine Wren, atop one of the ancient statues seen on Peridea in Season 1, with the words “The story continues” in the sky.

For more on Ahsoka, check out StarWars.com’s Season 1 Episode Guides, see behind-the-scenes images shared by the cast, or take our quiz and see how well you know Ahsoka Tano.

