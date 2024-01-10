Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

See a new sketch from Dave Filoni teasing the follow up to the hit Disney+ series.

The story continues…

Following the news that Ahsoka Season 2 is in development (mentioned in the announcement of the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film) for Disney+, Lucasfilm revealed today a new sketch from series creator Dave Filoni.



The image depicts Ahsoka Tano and her apprentice, Sabine Wren, atop one of the ancient statues seen on Peridea in Season 1, with the words “The story continues” in the sky.

