Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Kicks Off Tonight

Meet Queen Amidala, sample a Grogu Candy Apple, and get ready for an unforgettable evening of Star Wars fun!

The wait is almost over. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is back starting tonight with a celebration fit for a Naboo queen!

Set for the evenings of April 16, April 18, April 23, April 25, and April 30 as well as May 2, May 7, and May 9, the special event encompasses the weeks around Star Wars Day, on May the 4th, with a private party inside Disneyland from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night. The adventure begins at Disneyland Park with mix-in starting at 6 p.m., and no theme park reservation required.