Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Kicks Off Tonight

Meet Queen Amidala, sample a Grogu Candy Apple, and get ready for an unforgettable evening of Star Wars fun!
The wait is almost over. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is back starting tonight with a celebration fit for a Naboo queen!
Set for the evenings of April 16, April 18, April 23, April 25, and April 30 as well as May 2, May 7, and May 9, the special event encompasses the weeks around Star Wars Day, on May the 4th, with a private party inside Disneyland from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night. The adventure begins at Disneyland Park with mix-in starting at 6 p.m., and no theme park reservation required.
Take on the Trade Federation in a meeting with Queen Amidala from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace or study the philosophy of the Force with Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan from Ahsoka. Galactic encounters abound throughout the park where you can cross paths with Ewoks in Critter Country, BB-8 rolling through Frontierland, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine in Tomorrowland, and a host of other denizens in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge including Hera Syndulla, Chopper, the Mandalorian and Grogu, and more!
Enjoy a tasting menu from around the galaxy as you sample an adorable Grogu Candy Apple, a Galactic Princess Sundae fit for Princess Leia, a Level 1313 Loaded Bowl, Wookiee Funnel Cake, and more!
Join the Resistance at a Lightsaber Meet-up with Rey and watch out for the March of the First Order, led by Captain Phasma and her stormtroopers.
Fly the Millennium Falcon and join the fight against evil with access to ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Rise of the Resistance, and other attractions.
Learn the ways of the Jedi and the art of defense in the Lightsaber Instructional demonstration.
Forge a custom lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop or build your own droid counterpart at the Droid Depot.
Shop for other exclusive merchandise including a pullover hoodie and trading pin and the first to market May the 4th collection available for early release.
And finish the evening by taking in a show by the cantina crooners Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes around the Rivers of America.