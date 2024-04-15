New Fortnite | Star Wars Collab Coming May 3

Watch the teaser now.

Star Wars is coming back to Fortnite.

Lucasfilm Games and Epic Games released a teaser today for an upcoming Fortnite | Star Wars collaboration, set for release May 3. Watch it below!

This is not the first time the galaxy far, far away has visited Fortnite. Previous collaborations have brought Star Wars gameplay, Cosmetics, and character Outfits — including Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, and more — to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite includes a wide array of gaming experiences, where you can be the last one standing in Battle Royale and Zero Build, explore and survive in LEGO Fortnite, blast to the finish with Rocket Racing or headline a concert with Fortnite Festival. Play thousands of free creator-made islands with friends including deathruns, tycoons, racing, zombie survival and more. Join the creator community and build your own island with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) or Fortnite Creative tools.

Each Fortnite game has an individual age rating so you can find the one that’s right for you and your friends.

What awaits in this latest collaboration? We’ll find out May 3.