Lucasfilm Wins Several Categories at Saturn Awards

Plus, Dave Filoni honored with George Pal Memorial Award.

It was a big night for Lucasfilm at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards in Burbank, California, on Sunday.

Andor, which premiered September 21, 2022, on Disney+, took home the award for Best New Genre Television Series. Helmed by Tony Gilory and starring Diego Luna in the title role, Andor serves as a prequel to the hit film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 2 is currently in production.

In addition, Star Wars: The Bad Batch won Best Animated Television Series for the second year in a row, this time for its second season. The animated series follows the heroic Clone Force 99, a squad of elite clones who become renegades following the rise of the Empire. The final season of The Bad Batch premieres February 21 on Disney+.

Dave Filoni, chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, was honored with the prestigious George Pal Memorial award. Filoni served as supervising director on the now-classic Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, wrote and directed episodes of The Mandalorian, and most recently created and directed the Disney+ series Ahsoka. Season 2 of Ahsoka is in the works, and Filoni is set to direct a new Star Wars film. Named after legendary filmmaker and animator George Pal (War of the Worlds, The Time Machine) the George Pal Memorial Award is presented on rare occasions to a filmmaker who embodies a sense of wonder, imagination, and mastery of the fantastic in cinematic storytelling. Previous recipients include Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Finally, Lucasfilm’s other big saga took home several awards. Indy's final adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, won Best Fantasy Film; Harrison Ford was named Best Film Actor; and John Williams won for Best Film Music. Dial of Destiny is now streaming on Disney+ and available on 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The Saturn Awards are presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, “honoring genre entertainment and everything with an edge.”