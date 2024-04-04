Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Point of No Return”

The hunt continues for the Bad Batch.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Point of No Return.”



A game of hide-and-seek with the Empire isn’t all that fun.

Asajj Ventress’ warning that the Bad Batch should leave Pabu may have come too late. In “Point of No Return,” the team prepares to depart the planet, but clone assassin CX-2 and the Empire find them first — quickly turning their dream island paradise into a nightmare. An intense installment that reminds us that the Empire plays for keeps, here are five highlights.

1. On the hunt.

CX-2 has quietly become one of The Bad Batch’s great villains — stealthy, resourceful, and dangerous like few others they’ve come up against. (He’s also extremely cool.) Starting his search for the Bad Batch anew, the Empire-dedicated clone sneaks aboard Phee’s ship quickly and quietly, uncovering the likely location of his targets. If anyone could be a match for the Batch, it’s CX-2.

2. Omega’s goodbye.

Childhood and life will likely never be normal for Omega, and her somber goodbye with Lyana is a stark reminder. When asked by her friend if she’ll come back, Omega replies “I hope so.” She doesn’t sound confident.

3. “Ships don’t just blow up.”

The clone assassin finds his prey, announcing his arrival with well-placed explosives. (RIP the Marauder, you were an awesome ship.) He’s sending the Bad Batch a message, and they receive it loud and clear.

4. The plan.

Not willing to sacrifice the Pabuans, Omega hands herself over to the Empire once more. Her hope is that by doing so, the Batch will be able to track her, or the ship, and finally find the location of Tantiss. It’s a shocking and risky move, and a great twist leading into the series’ final act.

5. Crosshair misses.

And here’s the real shocker: Crosshair fails to hit the ship transporting Omega with a tracking device! It’s an I-can’t-believe-it moment, and we’re left with a feeling of powerlessness. As Crosshair lets out a disheartened sigh, he does so for everyone watching.