ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Point of No Return”

April 4, 2024
April 4, 2024
Dan Brooks

The hunt continues for the Bad Batch.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here! In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, Point of No Return.”

A game of hide-and-seek with the Empire isn’t all that fun.

Asajj Ventress’ warning that the Bad Batch should leave Pabu may have come too late. In “Point of No Return,” the team prepares to depart the planet, but clone assassin CX-2 and the Empire find them first — quickly turning their dream island paradise into a nightmare. An intense installment that reminds us that the Empire plays for keeps, here are five highlights.

Starting his search for the Bad Batch anew, the Empire-dedicated clone absconds on Phee’s ship quickly and quietly, uncovering the likely location of his targets in the process.

1. On the hunt.

CX-2 has quietly become one of The Bad Batch’s great villains — stealthy, resourceful, and dangerous like few others they’ve come up against. (He’s also extremely cool.) Starting his search for the Bad Batch anew, the Empire-dedicated clone sneaks aboard Phee’s ship quickly and quietly, uncovering the likely location of his targets. If anyone could be a match for the Batch, it’s CX-2.

Childhood and life will likely never be normal for Omega, and her somber goodbye with Lyana is a stark reminder.

2. Omega’s goodbye.

Childhood and life will likely never be normal for Omega, and her somber goodbye with Lyana is a stark reminder. When asked by her friend if she’ll come back, Omega replies “I hope so.” She doesn’t sound confident.

The clone assassin finds his prey, announcing his arrival with well-placed explosives.

3. “Ships don’t just blow up.”

The clone assassin finds his prey, announcing his arrival with well-placed explosives. (RIP the Marauder, you were an awesome ship.) He’s sending the Bad Batch a message, and they receive it loud and clear.

Not willing to sacrifice the Pabuans, Omega hands herself over to the Empire once more.

4. The plan.

Not willing to sacrifice the Pabuans, Omega hands herself over to the Empire once more. Her hope is that by doing so, the Batch will be able to track her, or the ship, and finally find the location of Tantiss. It’s a shocking and risky move, and a great twist leading into the series’ final act.

Crosshair fails to hit the ship transporting Omega with a tracking device

5. Crosshair misses.

And here’s the real shocker: Crosshair fails to hit the ship transporting Omega with a tracking device! It’s an I-can’t-believe-it moment, and we’re left with a feeling of powerlessness. As Crosshair lets out a disheartened sigh, he does so for everyone watching. 

Dan Brooks is a writer and the senior editor of StarWars.com. Follow him on X at @dan_brooks and Instagram at @therealdanbrooks.

Bad Batch Declassified

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Identity Crisis”

    April 4, 2024

    April 4, 2024

    Apr 4

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from "The Harbinger"

    March 28, 2024

    March 28, 2024

    Mar 28

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ventress Strikes Back

    March 27, 2024

    March 27, 2024

    Mar 27

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Movies and Series Viewing Guide

    March 27, 2024

    March 27, 2024

    Mar 27

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Bad Territory”

    March 21, 2024

    March 21, 2024

    Mar 21

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Acolyte Trailer Breaks Lucasfilm Records

    March 21, 2024

    March 21, 2024

    Mar 21

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Acolyte Characters Revealed - First Look

    March 19, 2024

    March 19, 2024

    Mar 19

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    “Whatever You Think The Acolyte Is, It’s Not”: Star Wars Series Creator Leslye Headland Revels in the First Teaser Trailer

    March 19, 2024

    March 19, 2024

    Mar 19

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved